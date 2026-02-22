‘Wuthering Heights’ By Emily Bronte Book Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my journey to read more classics, I recently finished “Wuthering Heights” and loved it.

I told my mom I was planning on reading this book soon, and she immediately ran to her room and found her old copy, insisting I had to read it right then and there. She was not wrong.

“Wuthering Heights” is a story set in early 1800s Yorkshire. It is a heartbreaking story of love and obsession, one that ultimately leads into a dark revenge. As someone who does not often go for romance novels, this one has brought me to reconsider that.

It does follow a central romance, that of Catherine and an orphan her father brings home, Heathcliff. Their story is long and dark, and the emotions shared in this novel are extremely intense in nature. The intensity of the passion in the novel was contagious to me, I could not put the book down.

There was one quote that I truly believe to be one of the best love quotes of all time. Heathcliff devotes himself to Catherine by saying, “If he loved with all the powers of his puny being, he couldn’t love as much in eighty years as I could in a day.” I found this quote insanely profound, especially in its context. To quantify the value of his love compared to another’s in this way is extremely moving to me.

While it is hard to share too much of my thoughts on this book without giving too much away, I can say how it made me feel, and it made me feel so much. It is captivating, well-paced, and a borderline consuming story of love and revenge. I think it is a 10/10 read and a classic for a very good reason.