Why I Love Baking During The Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

I love baking throughout the year. Whether it’s for Christmas in December or for my brother’s birthday in June, I’ll take any excuse just to bake some goodies. However, during the holiday season is where my little baking “business” really booms. As soon as I get home from school, I start planning out what I want to bake, when to bake, and who to give my treats to. Although baking isn’t an easy task, there are a few reasons why it’s rewarding to me.

I didn’t grow up baking with my parents

When I was younger, I always wanted to roll out the dough and use cookie cutters for cookies, frost the top of cupcakes, and make designs on cakes. But my mom just wasn’t interested in baking and didn’t have time with a full-time job. When I was finally at the age where my mom let me use the stove and oven by myself, I immediately started baking, and I haven’t stopped!

I love spreading cheer and joy

Especially during the holidays, who doesn’t love to receive joy? I, personally, like to spread cheer and joy through gifting my baked goods to my friends, neighbors, family, and whoever else! It’s an amazing feeling knowing that I helped put a smile on someone’s face.

It’s fun!

To me, baking is such a fun activity! I love discovering new recipes for baked goods and giving it a whirl myself! It’s also so rewarding making the item correctly and having it taste good!

It brings people together

By handing out my baked goods to the people I care about, I feel as though it not only brings us together, but our whole community together. It’s also such a great feeling knowing that my baked goods were part of the reason why my community was brought together.

I can express gratitude

Although I express gratitude to different people in different ways throughout the year, handing out baked goods to neighbors who’ve helped me for occasions in the past is like the cherry on top. It helps me express how thankful I am that they’ve helped me out in these sticky situations, even when they didn’t have to.

Overall, although I love baking throughout the year, baking items during the holidays really holds a special place in my heart, and I don’t think I will stop this tradition anytime soon!