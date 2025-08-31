White Fox Haul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I ordered from White Fox for the first time! The best part is it was on sale for 40% off! At first, I was skeptical of White Fox — I wasn’t sure if it was legitimate, and if the quality matched the price. Before purchasing, I had a little preview of their quality based on my friend who had bought from them several times. Recently, I purchased from them with a deal of 40% off, which helped persuade my purchase. I bought four articles of clothing. I got two identical hoodies in different colors, an oversize t-shirt, and a cute little knit cardigan.

Here are the reference names if you want to purchase:

Hoodies: Stay Lifted oversize hoodie in navy and black

T-shirt: Just Be Free oversize tee in black

Cardigan: A little Too Much knit cardigan in cream

For size reference, I normally wear a small or medium, depending on what style of top I am buying. The hoodies are already oversize, so I got them in small/medium. The t-shirt was also oversize, so I got it in a small/medium. Lastly, the cardigan only comes in one size. The shipping is said to be from seven days to two weeks. I’m excited to try them on and wear them in my everyday outfits.

Stay tuned for the full haul. Coming soon!