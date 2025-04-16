Tips To Help Maximize Your Relaxation Over Thanksgiving Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many holidays, society tends to paint the perfect idea of what Thanksgiving should look like, but it doesn’t turn out this way most of the time. It can be stressful for various reasons, which may suck the joy and purpose of the holiday right out of the equation. This is why it is important to find ways to tend to your needs when holidays come around, no matter what this may look like.

Many don’t realize what this time of year feels like for college students, as Thanksgiving being so close reminds them that finals are also just around the corner. If you haven’t given your best effort in your classes, now is the time to make up for that. If you have been giving it your all since September, this time of year usually comes with a gust of burnout to make those last three weeks feel extra tough. This stress and anticipation about future exams could make it difficult to enjoy the holidays and view the time off as the break that it should be. Here are three tips that will remind you to breathe and be thankful for what you have this Thanksgiving season:

#1: Get active! A nice walk before Thanksgiving dinner or some yoga the morning of could help shake off some stress.

One may think “Who wants to work out on a holiday?” and a 5k to begin the morning isn’t for everyone. Getting active can be as simple as walking around the neighborhood during morning coffee time or raking a pile of leaves for 15 minutes. Having pets is helpful when it comes physical activity, as taking your furry friend for a walk makes them happy and helps you squeeze in some fresh air and movement. Exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, the brain chemicals that act as the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators. Taking a quick walk isn’t magic for stress levels, but hopefully, it leaves you feeling refreshed while the endorphins help with the rest.

#2: Indulge in your favorite sweet treat.

Thanksgiving isn’t just any holiday, but in my opinion one of the sweetest ones. It brings families and friends together to share a meal and be thankful for the year thus far, and let’s not forget to mention all the delicious food. Eating is intended to be a pleasurable experience where you enjoy what you are having, so this holiday season make that recipe you have been craving. Buy the cupcakes you only eat sometimes or splurge on the ice cream cake you were craving. Eating in moderation is healthy, but everyone deserves to have their favorite food on a holiday. Eating something you love releases a certain amount of dopamine, the brain’s “happy” chemical as it stimulates reward pathways. Enjoying the food you are eating and releasing dopamine allows your body to metabolize and digest more effectively as well.

#3: Spend time with those who mean the most to you.

You never know what some people are going through, and sometimes the idea that Thanksgiving should be spent with your family makes it so hard for individuals. That’s not how it has to be though, because family is not just those you are biologically related to. Anybody you cherish and are thankful for this holiday season deserves a seat at your table. The world is crazy enough, and everyone deserves a good laugh surrounded by those who make them smile, even if it’s not traditional. Spending time with those we care about helps us engage in activities that release tension and raise energy levels. Allow yourself to let your worries take a back seat, and let yourself be a little silly. Whichever mixture of individuals makes you feel the most supported and loved is where I hope you find yourself this holiday season.

While the start of the holiday can be filled with stress and expectations, remember that taking care of the mind and body is never a waste of time. Connect with loved ones, take a deep breath, and appreciate the sweeter things in life.