Things I Learned in College as a Senior Who’s About to Graduate

They say that your four years of college flies by, but I never believed it until now. As I’m wrapping up my last month of college, it’s bittersweet to think back on all the great memories I’ve made. There’s also been some things I’ve learned along the way. Here are the most important things to remember throughout your college experience.

Take a fun elective

Towards the end of my junior year, I realized that I needed a few more credits than what all my required classes covered to graduate. I figured that this was the perfect time to pick classes that were a fun opportunity to try something new. I ended up taking an aerobics class the next semester and absolutely loved it. It was a great way to get a new form of exercise and give me a break from all my other stressful courses.

Set aside time to go out with friends

One thing I haven’t regretted in college is the importance of setting time aside to spend time with friends. Because I made it a priority to space out my assignments throughout the week and start things early, I had plenty of time to go out with friends on the weekends. I’ve almost always said yes to going out because I know that being in college may be a once in a lifetime experience.

Join clubs both related to your major and ones just for fun

For the first half of college, I was exclusively in clubs related to my major. Although they brought me incredible career opportunities, I also wanted to take on some fun clubs to explore new interests. I joined Her Campus my junior year, where I was able to explore writing articles about my own personal interests! I’d recommend joining as many clubs as you find interesting, as you can always dedicate yourself to the ones you enjoy the most later on.

Find New Study Spots

Over time, the same study spots can tend to get boring. I’ve always found it helpful to switch up the places I study so that I don’t get lazy or unmotivated to get work done. I personally love local coffee shops, as they have the perfect amount of background noise, and there’s plenty of options for snacks and drinks to keep me going.

As my journey in college comes to an end, I’m so grateful for all the lessons I’ve learned and things I’ve got to experience.