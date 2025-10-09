The Benefits Of Breakfast

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Why would anyone eat anything other than breakfast foods?”

“People are idiots, Leslie.”

This is an exchange Ron and Leslie have had not once, but twice on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, during the show’s second and seventh seasons. Parks and breakfast are two topics I can and often do rhapsodize over, but for a long time, I believed my favorite meal of the day was a luxury, something to indulge in after sleeping in on slow weekend mornings instead of a necessity. It was the most important meal by virtue of tasting best, but not something I seriously considered having every day.

College taught me I not only love breakfast, I require it. Whether that be through an energy drink and protein bar, or the classic stack of pancakes, eggs, and bacon — I just need something.

Getting through morning lectures on an empty stomach is near impossible because no matter how engaging the content, it’ll almost always take the back seat to hunger. Granted I’ve made a practice of walking everywhere on campus, so by the time my 40-minute commute is over and I’m seated, my stomach may be a tinge more wanting than most, but still, food is ultimately fuel.

Starting the day with even a small snack enhances memory and cognitive function, which leads to better performance in academics. It can be hard to fit an early meal in between lectures, but not impossible. I recommend having something simple, like a banana or apple, and a protein bar. It doesn’t get much easier than yogurt, which is delicious when paired with berries and granola. Instant oatmeal is my personal favorite, it keeps me full longer than just about anything else and exudes such a comforting warmth. Doesn’t hurt that it tastes great, too.

When time allows for visiting the dining hall, that absolutely should be taken advantage of. College dining is notorious for lacking in fruit, but I think Michigan State University does pretty well. Beyond the infamous cantaloupe and honeydew, there’s more enjoyable options, like berries and grapefruit. Paired with some whole wheat toast and eggs, you get fiber, fruit, and protein all in one.

My suggestions are by no means a mandate, the versatility of breakfast is often overlooked. I’d guess this stems from the limited time frame in which to eat it that lunch and dinner don’t adhere to so strictly. In reality, breakfast can take the form of leftovers from the previous night, a smoothie, a burrito… You can really make it your own and tailor it to your specific nutritional goals or taste preferences.

The late, great Minnie Bruce Pratt has a poem entitled “Breakfast,” where she captures the often-frenzied nature our culture associates with the meal: “We eliminate all verbs. / The superfluous want, need, give they already know. Nothing’s left / but stay or go, and a few things like bread.” Breakfast doesn’t need to be a grand heap of home-cooked goods enjoyed in bed to be a worthy muse, it can be as simple as rush hour in a busy line. The scene is not only poetic but important.

I’m aware that not everyone worships at the altar of breakfast. If you belong to that sect, I encourage you to still give the meal a chance. Beyond my subjective opinion that it tastes best, the meal does genuinely have health benefits like regulating blood sugar and stimulating the mind. Make mindful choices and join the company of Ron, Leslie, and all the other breakfast lovers out there.