My Guide To Having A Relaxing Night To Yourself

I moved into a single dorm this year, meaning I don’t have to worry about anyone else’s schedule or personal space fitting in with mine. However, this does mean that I have some nights alone in my dorm. Having a night alone might sound sad or boring, but it can easily become relaxing and fulfilling. Over the years, I’ve learned to take my free time and make it into something I really enjoy. This year in my single dorm, I’d say I’ve perfected it.

Comfy Clothes

This seems pretty self-explanatory, but it can really improve your mood and set the right tone for the night. Shed off the layers of the day and change into something that really makes you comfortable and happy. I like to wear loungewear that is cute and comfy at the same time, which makes me feel even better about myself. When I’m sitting on my couch, I’m toasty and relaxed, but when I walk by my mirror, I still feel put together. It’s really up to you and the rest of your night to decide what fabrics you want your body to be enveloped in.

Quick Clean

Living in my own space means that I have to commit myself to cleaning up. I’ve found that taking a few minutes each day to clean up random things and clothes that have piled up really makes a difference. I especially like to do this when I have a relaxing night ahead of me. Picking up miscellaneous items around my room makes the space around me comfortable and inviting. I always feel much more relaxed when I have a clean environment to reside in.

Lighting

I think this step is incredibly important. I have accumulated quite a few lamps and string lights to make my room cozy and homey. In two of my lamps, I have smart light bulbs which allow me to change the color and brightness of the bulbs. This is a game changer because I can make my room flooded with a soft warm yellow or a fun combination like orange and purple. My choice of lighting always depends on what time of day it is, and what I might be doing for the rest of the night. You can also choose to light a few candles for an added light element, making your room even more cozy with the flicker of the flame and the release of a nice smell.

Snack and Drink

I love getting a snack and a fun drink to accompany my nights alone. This gives me something else to look forward to, as I often try new items. I’ve tried different flavors of sparkling water, varieties of Poppi, and random teas I find in the dining hall. You never know what you’ll end up loving if you don’t try it. However, I’m not as adventurous with my snacks. I am a creature of comfort, and what never fails to bring me comfort are my favorite snacks. But this is your night, and you can get whatever snack and drink you feel you will enjoy.

Do literally whatever you want

Seriously, do whatever you want with the rest of your night. But really think about it. I’m not talking about laying in your bed on TikTok for three hours. The night is completely yours, and you don’t have to worry about anyone else’s preferences or opinions. You can do all of the things that you wish you could get to, you just don’t have the time. Whether you watch TV all night or do an elaborate project, the sky’s the limit. You could watch that classic movie everyone talks about but you’ve never seen. You could dust off your crystals to journal and reflect. You could download a free game on your Xbox just to try it. You could have a spa night with face masks and nail painting. You could haul out old magazines and put together a collage. Seriously, take the time you have by yourself to do something you truly want to do. It feels incredibly rewarding to take your night and make it into something curated just for you.

Nights alone can be very rare for a lot of people these days, and it’s important to listen to yourself and give time to the things you never get around to. Throughout your night, remember that you are doing all of this for yourself, slowing down, and taking care of your soul. Appreciate this time, and use it to enjoy the things you choose to enjoy.