My Goodbye To Journalism (But Not Really)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Journalism,

Let me make one thing clear: this isn’t a goodbye. It’s more of a… “Thanks for everything, but I met someone new” kind of situation? But don’t freak out, I’m not ghosting you. You’ll always have a permanent tab open in my brain (right next to the AP Stylebook).

I fell in love with you at first sight. The rush of an enticing story? The chaos of chasing a quote from someone who really doesn’t want to talk to me? My favorite part. An hour into Journalism 200 with my Dunkin drink and a dream, that class really built my confidence… you could say.

But then, one day, while I was staring down yet another 600-word article on a lecture at ComArtSci, I met Public Relations. I’ll admit it… I was curious. PR had a shiny energy. It was organized. Polished. It had Adobe Suite. I slowly started to realize… maybe I didn’t have to pick just one.

PR didn’t ask me to abandon storytelling. It just gave me a new way to tell stories. It introduced me to strategy, campaign, and maybe an appealing brand or two. It let me be creative in a way I didn’t know I could be. And weirdly enough, I owe that realization to you, Journalism.

East Lansing is full of our memories. You made this town feel like a newsroom (still haven’t stepped foot in one). You taught me how to write quickly, speak clearly, and fact-check like my life depended on it. You gave me thick skin and quick instincts. You were the reason I fell in love with communication in the first place.

So no, Journalism, this isn’t goodbye. This is just me slipping out the side door with a press release in one hand and a media contact list in the other. I’ll still visit. I’ll still read. I might even freelance because everyone knows I won’t stop writing once I start. But for now, I’m off chasing a new kind of chaos, and it’s all because of you.

With love, loyalty, and lingering deadline anxiety,

Sophia