Finding the perfect fall recipe can be a task. After experimenting with a couple of different recipes, I have come up with what I believe to be the perfect fall meal, which has since become a staple for me once the leaves start turning. This recipe came to me by accident, as most good things do, when eating both tuscan chicken and tomato soup lead me to combine the two. This recipe is one that my family, friends, and I all enjoy and really brings the vibe to fall!
What you’ll need for the tomato soup:
- Three lbs tomatoes cut into two-in. pieces
- Half an onion, diced
- Five garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- Two tbsp olive oil
- Half tsp sea salt
- Fourth tsp ground black pepper
- Fourth cup fresh basil
- Two tbsp salted butter
- Two tbsp flour
- One tbsp white sugar
- One quart vegetable broth
- Half cup heavy cream (or tuscan sauce)
What you’ll need for the tuscan sauce:
- One tsp lemon juice
- Two tbsp cream cheese
- Three tbsp butter
- One cup cherry tomatoes
- Half tbsp minced garlic
- One cup heavy cream
- Half cup chicken broth
- Half cup parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- One tbsp parsley
- Two tbsp basil
- One cup spinach
Instructions for the tomato soup:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- Add tomatoes, onion, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper to a pan for 15 minutes
- Stir vegetables and roast for another 15 minutes (broil for the last three)
- Add vegetables to a blender with basil
- In a large pot, melt the butter and make a roux with flour (stir to a paste)
- Add broth and sugar to roux
- Add blended mixture and heavy cream (or tuscan chicken sauce)
- Serve with grilled cheese or fresh bread!
Instructions for the tuscan chicken sauce:
- In a large saucepan, add lemon juice and butter
- Add halved cherry tomatoes, cook until wilted
- Follow with heavy cream and chicken broth
- Add cream cheese, parmesan, as well as salt and pepper
- Mix in basil, parsley, and spinach until wilted
- If adding to tomato soup: mix thoroughly while leaving a bit left over
- Use leftover tuscan sauce to top your soup!
It may seem like a lot of work, but I promise you it will be well worth it! This tuscan tomato soup has brought so much joy to cooking for me, not simply because of the process, but by the look on people’s faces when they take their first bite. This recipe has a special place in my heart as well as my personal cookbook which I plan to pass down. This recipe will leave you feeling fully satisfied and ready for the leaves to turn!