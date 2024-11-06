This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Finding the perfect fall recipe can be a task. After experimenting with a couple of different recipes, I have come up with what I believe to be the perfect fall meal, which has since become a staple for me once the leaves start turning. This recipe came to me by accident, as most good things do, when eating both tuscan chicken and tomato soup lead me to combine the two. This recipe is one that my family, friends, and I all enjoy and really brings the vibe to fall!

What you’ll need for the tomato soup:

Three lbs tomatoes cut into two-in. pieces

Half an onion, diced

Five garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

Two tbsp olive oil

Half tsp sea salt

Fourth tsp ground black pepper

Fourth cup fresh basil

Two tbsp salted butter

Two tbsp flour

One tbsp white sugar

One quart vegetable broth

Half cup heavy cream (or tuscan sauce)

What you’ll need for the tuscan sauce:

One tsp lemon juice

Two tbsp cream cheese

Three tbsp butter

One cup cherry tomatoes

Half tbsp minced garlic

One cup heavy cream

Half cup chicken broth

Half cup parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

One tbsp parsley

Two tbsp basil

One cup spinach

Instructions for the tomato soup:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Add tomatoes, onion, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper to a pan for 15 minutes

Stir vegetables and roast for another 15 minutes (broil for the last three)

Add vegetables to a blender with basil

In a large pot, melt the butter and make a roux with flour (stir to a paste)

Add broth and sugar to roux

Add blended mixture and heavy cream (or tuscan chicken sauce)

Serve with grilled cheese or fresh bread!

Instructions for the tuscan chicken sauce:

In a large saucepan, add lemon juice and butter

Add halved cherry tomatoes, cook until wilted

Follow with heavy cream and chicken broth

Add cream cheese, parmesan, as well as salt and pepper

Mix in basil, parsley, and spinach until wilted

If adding to tomato soup: mix thoroughly while leaving a bit left over

Use leftover tuscan sauce to top your soup!

It may seem like a lot of work, but I promise you it will be well worth it! This tuscan tomato soup has brought so much joy to cooking for me, not simply because of the process, but by the look on people’s faces when they take their first bite. This recipe has a special place in my heart as well as my personal cookbook which I plan to pass down. This recipe will leave you feeling fully satisfied and ready for the leaves to turn!