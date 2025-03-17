The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

It’s that time of year again – breakup season. As the leaves change and the air grows cooler, many of us find ourselves navigating the tumultuous waters of heartache. Breakups can be incredibly challenging, and it’s a universal experience that almost everyone faces at some point in their lives. Having gone through two breakups myself, I want to share the insights I’ve gained and offer some personal advice on how to cope with this difficult journey.

1. Let out Your Emotions

When a breakup occurs, it can unleash a whirlwind of emotions: sadness, anger, grief, regret – the list goes on from there. From my own experience, I’ve learned that bottling up your emotions only prolongs the pain. Instead, allow yourself to feel deeply. Whether it’s sobbing in bed while binge-watching your favorite romantic comedies or scream-singing that breakup song that’s a little too relatable – expressing your emotions is crucial. These practices can help you begin to process what you’re going through and reflect on the experience.

2. Lean on Your Support System

During this pivotal time, it’s essential to avoid isolating yourself from those who care about you. Reach out to family, friends, and loved ones who genuinely want to support you. Spend time with them, whether it’s going out for food or simply chatting over the phone. Surrounding yourself with a strong support network can provide comfort and remind you that you’re not alone in this journey. Remember, your loved ones want to see you happy and healthy.

3. Restrict Contact

This may be tough to hear but try to limit contact with your ex-partner. Engaging in too much conversation immediately after a breakup can hinder your healing process. This may even lead to rekindling feelings that are better left in the past. Remember, you broke up for a reason, and it’s often healthier to maintain distance rather than risk facing the same issues just a few months down the line. I’m not suggesting you go completely no contact, though that approach has worked better for me in the past. Every situation is unique, but generally speaking, less communication tends to be more beneficial. This also applies to social media; do yourself a favor and consider hiding their profiles from your feed. The last thing you need while trying to heal is to be confronted with their constant Instagram updates.

4. Explore New Hobbies

Congratulations! With newfound freedom comes extra time to invest in yourself. This is the perfect opportunity to discover new hobbies and passions that you’ve always wanted to explore. Have you been curious about reading? Treat yourself to a cozy day at a local bookstore, complete with coffee and hundreds of books to browse. Interested in learning how to crochet? Gather some supplies and dive into YouTube tutorials to get started. Often, in relationships, we can lose sight of our individual identities. Now is the time to reclaim that sense of self and explore what truly brings you joy.

To anyone reading this and currently dealing with a breakup, please know that you are not alone. While it may feel overwhelming at times, remember that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Embrace the journey, stay strong, and allow yourself to heal. You’ve got this! Sending all my love and support to you.