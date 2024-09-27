Mental health resources for MSU students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Regardless of your circumstances, college can be extremely taxing on one’s mental health. As someone who has struggled with their mental health all throughout college, I wanted to share resources that have helped me during my time at Michigan State University, and additional resources to check out in the Lansing area if you or someone you know is struggling.

The Listening Ear has been providing “anonymous, confidential crisis intervention and referral services,” since 1969.This nonprofit organization aims to uplift the community through free mental health services via telephone or drop-in. You may reach them between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Listening Ear is located on E. Michigan Ave in Lansing, Michigan and services are open to anyone. If you are unable to contact the Listening Ear, dial 988 to reach the national suicide prevention hotline.

The Spartan Support Network is a student-run organization that aims to cultivate community and create safe spaces for spartans. The Network offers weekly meetings in each neighborhood on MSU’s campus, free for students to attend. Meetings are meant to give spartans a place to go free of judgment and worry as they create bonds, engage in activities to promote healthy coping skills, as well as a space to share feelings.

The MSU Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities can be extremely helpful to those struggling with their mental health. My first two years of college were filled with unforeseen events like the pandemic, roommate issues, and more that caused my mental health to plummet. With this, my grades plummeted as well. I was missing class, turning in assignments late, and facing debilitating anxiety. I was not aware that certain mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, PTSD, agoraphobia, etc. could be provided accommodations through RCPD, but they can.

The only downside is that you do have to have either a physician or mental health professional fill out a form on your behalf – which can be based on different accesses people have to these professionals. However, If you are in therapy, or seen by a physician for your mental health concerns, this is something worth checking out.

I was able to get accommodations that made it possible for me to be successful in the classroom even if my mental health was preventing me from attending every class and turning in all assignments on time. Everyone’s situation is different and there are several accommodations that are available that may be helpful and lessen the stress on students who are struggling. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get started: Get Started | MSU – Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities.

CAPs stands for the Counseling and Psychiatric services at MSU. There are licensed professionals who you are able to schedule appointments with and talk to. The goal of CAPs is not to serve as a student’s therapy, but to one: listen and two: connect students to resources within CAPs or in the greater Lansing area. As someone who tried to seek help through CAPs, I can say that the process can be very lengthy. If you experience delays with the process, CAPs Connect may be an excellent solution.

CAPs Connect provides brief in-person sessions with mental health professionals. You can sign up for a session in advance here. When I was unable to get immediate help from CAPs, I was able to sign up for a CAPs Connect session. During the session I was able to talk with someone in a confidential space about what I was having trouble with. They provided me with resources and options on how to handle the situation that I was dealing with.

This is a great option if you are feeling lost and unsure what to do or where to go. You can attend as many of these CAPs Connection sessions as you want, and there are different locations scattered throughout campus, making it accessible to all students.

The GSCC is a hub and safe place for LGBTQIA+ students and faculty of MSU. The center provides numerous resources including safe sex supplies, emergency contraception, liaisons for the MSU Safe Place and more. Overall the center cultivates an inclusive community for students on campus. The Center also provides scholarship/ grant opportunities for students who need help related to LGBTQIA+ struggles. This ranges from gender affirming care, to help with living costs.

Similar to GSCC, the Salus Center is a hub and place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community can seek solace. The center provides resources and information for community members struggling with mental health issues related to their gender or sexuality. The Salus center hosts various support groups and events throughout the month. The Salus center is open to anyone, making it more accessible to the greater Lansing community.

MSU Safe Place is a safe haven for students, faculty, and staff as well as non-affiliated members of Ingham County who may be experiencing relationship violence and stalking. The Safe Place provides emergency shelter, support groups, counseling, and referrals for those who need it. All services are free. Contact (517) 355-1100 or noabuse@msu.edu for more information.

MSU Center for Surviors provides numerous resources for those who have experienced sexual assault. Services include a 24/7 healthcare program where adults can seek healthcare resources related to sexual assault free of charge. The healthcare center is located at the Student Services Building 2nd floor (suite 237) 556 E. Circle Dr. East Lansing, MI 48825. The center also offers therapy in individual and group form.

As someone who has struggled with their mental health and has lost family members and classmates to suicide, the topic of prevention has become something that I am deeply passionate about. There are several resources on and off campus that provide community and mental health resources. It is hard to ask for help, but it is worth it. Remember that you are loved and valued no matter how you feel or what you are going through. Your life matters and I am so happy that you are on this Earth.