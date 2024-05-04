Knitting for Olive: Ethics, Sustainability, and Aesthetics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been part of the fiber arts community for a while, you have probably heard about Knitting for Olive. In my three years of knitting, it is the brand I have purchased and re-purchased the most by far. KFO’s vibrant colorways, variety of fibers, and strong ethical standards check all of my boxes, and I cannot rave about them enough. In this review, I will share more information about this brand and delve into my appreciation of what they stand for.

KFO boasts a large selection of fibers, including their signature Merino, Heavy Merino, Soft Silk Mohair, Pure Silk, Compatible Cashmere, Cotton Merino, and No Waste Wool. Each category comes in numerous colorways, which makes picking out yarn for projects fun and exciting. In my projects, I have often used KFO’s Heavy Merino held with their Soft Silk Mohair, but I am excited to experiment with their other fiber options, as well!

Beyond their products, KFO’s ethical standards align with my own ethical and environmental values. In their ethics statement, KFO shows they are passionate about fostering animal welfare and social welfare. The company is transparent about their fiber sourcing and spinning processes, going so far as to letting consumers know the farms their fibers are sourced from and the factories where their fibers are produced.

The company goes above and beyond by not only purchasing their products from facilities with good working conditions for farmers and production workers but also ensuring that all animals involved are treated well in cruelty-free conditions. For instance, their merino wool is sourced from farms in Patagonia where mulesing is not practiced, while their silk fibers are collected in a manner that does not harm silkworms. Furthermore, their products are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 verified, which means their products are tested for harmful substances in order to protect consumer health. Beyond these ethical standards, KFO strives for environmental sustainability by using recycled materials in their packaging.

Overall, their continuous efforts to achieve the highest ethical standards have solidified my status as a loyal customer. Though I am not perfect in my efforts to combat fast fashion, knitting my own garments has made me more aware of the benefits of slow, sustainable fashion. In light of this, purchasing my materials from transparent, ethical brands like KFO makes me feel good about the garments I make.