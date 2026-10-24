How Following a Weekly Routine Has Changed My College Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming into my freshman year of college, I was excited about the freedom in my schedule: getting to schedule my classes when I wanted them, not having to get up super early every morning, getting to stay up later without very many repercussions. I never had a real routine last year and I think it ended up hurting me in the long run. However, coming into my sophomore year, that mindset changed. Throughout this semester, I have solidified a real routine that has made my life feel more organized and has been very beneficial.

This year, my classes are mostly in the morning and the early afternoon, which means I have been getting up at around 8:30 a.m. every day. When the year first started, I was not looking forward to getting up that early. However, I have actually come to really enjoy it. I get up, get ready, and have time for myself in the morning. This year I have also added on actually getting breakfast each morning, whereas last year I was rushing out the door with a protein bar. This year I go down to the dining hall and actually sit and have my breakfast. This has actually become one of my favorite parts of each day, it is a moment just for me to sit and chill before my day truly starts. I usually put on a podcast, like Kurtis Conner’s Very Really Good or Brooke Averick and Connor Wood’s Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast and listen while I eat.

After my breakfast, I go to my classes for the day. Last year, I found myself easily tempted to skip my classes or leave early, but this year the way I have built my routine has made that a not an issue. I no longer feel the need to skip because of when my classes are. My latest class ends at 2:30 p.m. which leaves the rest of my day for work, hobbies, or homework. Last year, I had classes that were ending at 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. which made me not want to go because my friends would already be done with class for the day.

After my classes, I usually have work for a couple hours. I work at an office on campus and I truly love my job, which has made such a difference. The short hours and the amazing work environment have made my days easier to get through and less of a chore.

After I get out of work at 5:00 p.m., I head back to my dorm. I immediately do a short workout and shower. Then I take a moment to play bass guitar. I have made a goal for myself to at least play for a few minutes everyday and that goal has made me take it a lot more seriously. If I have a really busy night, I find five minutes to play a couple riffs or songs. Both working out and playing bass make me feel productive, but those activities also do not feel like work or chores to do because I actually enjoy them.

Then, I usually get dinner and do homework. Due to the way my classes are structured, this doesn’t usually take that long, but even if it does, I have already completed all the other things that I feel need to get done that day so I have time to complete my assignments.

Every night I have been going to bed around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. which allows me to get a very good night’s rest before the next day. This routine isn’t anything absolutely crazy and it doesn’t ever feel overwhelming, but it has really helped me this year.

Having true structure to my day and goals for myself before I go to bed each night provides me with a way to keep myself in check and on task. Where last year I would not have time for my hobbies or put off homework until the last second, this year I have been able to enjoy my time while still feeling like I am in control of my life and my studies. I feel like every aspect of my day has somehow become more positive and less stressful which has been really nice. Even if it’s just playing bass for five minutes, those five minutes are really joyful for me. Of course I still have off days and days where not everything gets done, but ultimately I feel like I have been so much more productive this year day to day than I ever was last year. I think that part of having a routine is allowing yourself to have those off days. Knowing that not every single day is going to be perfect is crucial, but having the routine allows me to know what to do even on those off days.

This routine has completely changed my way of living day to day. I have become more organized and more productive. Of course, this won’t work for everyone and some people might find this more stressful than helpful, but it works for me and I am so happy to have found the little things that keep me going. So, my suggestion to anyone who is struggling to find a routine for themselves is find the little parts of the day that you can relax in. Maybe it is getting breakfast and listening to a podcast in the morning, maybe it is finding time to go on a walk, maybe it is just scheduling a nap once in a while, but if you can sprinkle in small activities that are enjoyable to you and can relieve you of some stress, I say do it. Five minutes can boost your spirits. I am sure my routine will change throughout my life, but right now, I couldn’t be happier with how it has impacted my life.