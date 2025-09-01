Tips on Applying for Internships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When summer approaches, many college students are frantically searching for internships or jobs, and it can be stressful. As someone who struggled to find internships, I had to learn the hard way how to effectively apply for all types of positions. Here are some tips that worked for me, and I hope they can help you too.

Apply, Apply, Apply

This one may be obvious, but apply to as many positions as possible. Obviously make sure it is something you are interested in, but the more you apply the more chances you have to get an interview. Whether it’s on LinkedIn, the company website, or another job application site, searching and applying for internships is the first step in the process.

Resume Tips

Make sure your resume is up to date and highlights your abilities in the best way possible. Check spelling, grammar, and design to ensure your resume is near perfection. Recruiters want to see professionalism and that you took your time creating your resume. They will often only scan your resume, so make sure the top portion highlights what you want them to see the most – whether that’s your education, experience, or skills.

Cover Letter

In my opinion, cover letters are the hardest part of applying for internships. While I don’t think I have completely mastered the art of the cover letter, one basic tip is to highlight your experience that is not listed on your resume. Maybe detail a project you worked on or an experience you had that most closely relates to the job you are applying for. Cover letters should always be tailored to the internship you are applying for, so I recommend looking it over for every different position you apply for.

Interviewing

I know this is not necessarily part of the application process, but interviewing is one of the most nerve-racking things to do. Dress professionally, be confident, and know what you want to say going into it. What I like to do is look up common questions that may be asked and have an idea of what I would answer for each of them. At least knowing in the back of your mind how you want to describe your strengths, weaknesses, and experiences is a good start. Finally, if the interviewer asks “do you have any questions for us?” – always ask a question! It could be about the company culture or your specific position, but asking shows that you care and want to learn more about the job.

These are some pretty standard tips, but they have worked for me! I hope you can use some of my advice as you begin, or continue, your internship search.