Group Fitness At MSU: Why And How To Start

Fitness can be hard to approach, especially in an intense gym setting with peers who already know what they’re doing. Not only is the equipment confusing and dangerous if not used correctly, but it can also feel like an environment where you’ll be judged for not knowing what you’re doing or how you look. It can feel like everyone is there with extreme goals, while you maybe just want to move your body and feel good. That is why many options are available to get into fitness and exercise, with group fitness being one. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people who want to move their bodies and have someone run the workout for you.

Group fitness is amazing because you can make many connections, be in a space where you’re not judged, try different workouts, and get in a good workout. If you’re in the right place, a group fitness environment is positive, with a focus on moving your body and challenging yourself based on what you can do. This is a great place to get a grasp on fitness, especially if you’re a beginner.

A common myth is that group fitness is easy or not a real workout, but this is completely false. You can get difficult workouts in group fitness, you just have to find what kind of workout you like best. Additionally, there are lots of ways to modify these workouts, and your instructor should be able to explain how, so they can be accessible for everyone and keep you safe.

If you are a Michigan State University student, you have so many fitness options that you can explore for free. These include but are not limited to: cycling, strength, yoga, zumba, pilates, and more. Excellent students teach these, and are often available throughout the day to work around classes. To access this, you can go to MSU Group Fitness to see their class registration. If you want to see the classes on a calendar, feel free to click the class schedule, but they also give the times and dates when registering.

To register for classes, you will click “Class Registration,” then the sign-in will pop up, and once signed in, click the class list to see a bunch of classes. For each class, you will either see green boxes on the left that say “Join Confirmed List,” yellow boxes that should say “Join Standby,” and grey boxes that mean the class cannot be signed up for anymore. On the right, you will see the location, time, date, instructor’s name, and the capacity left in the class. By clicking on one of the colored boxes on the left, you will see an anonymous list of everyone who has signed up. Scroll to the end of the screen, and click the other colored box that says “Confirmed Reservation,” or “Standby Reservation.” If you’re on the standby, you will get an email at a later time if a spot opens.

All these classes are free, and you can sign up for as many as you would like. You will get a strike if you cancel or do not attend classes less than 12 hours before, though. After the first three strikes, the 48-hour reservation window before a class will shrink by four hours with each additional cancellation. Make sure you go to the class if you sign up and cancel if you can’t ahead of time so that other people can access these fantastic classes.

If you’re not a student, there are many different workout studios out there, and you’ll find many just by looking up workout class centers. I like cycling, but there are many. You just have to find ones near you. These classes can be expensive, but if you already have a membership at a gym like the YMCA, you can see if they have classes.

I have been into working out and fitness for as long as I can remember, and I’ve found that group fitness classes, specifically cycling, are hands down my favorite. Group fitness classes have my heart and will always be what I love most about fitness. I love going with friends, making connections, and getting a good workout without having to go into an intimidating gym. In fact, I am even becoming an MSU cycling instructor and will start teaching classes.

Moving your body and fitness isn’t only important to your physical health, it’s a great way to exercise self-care. It doesn’t need to be intimidating and intense. It should be fun, exciting, and something that makes you feel good and happy. It doesn’t hurt to go try some classes, and maybe you’ll find a whole new community and hobby.