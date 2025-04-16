Double Take: A Look into the Trend of Celebrity Look-Alike Contests

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

From fictional characters to real life actors and public figures, across the country and various social media platforms, the internet has witnessed the rise of the celebrity look-alike contest trend.

It all started with the Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest. Posters around the Manhattan area, created by YouTuber Anthony Po, advertised a free event on Oct. 27, boasting 50 dollars to the person that looks most like the famous actor. The contest quickly gained traction on social media.

An estimated crowd of over 2,000 people showed up to this event, including Timothee Chalamet himself. The contest ended with 21-year-old Miles Mitchell walking away with the title – and the check. Po, on the other hand, walked away a $500 fine for holding an unpermitted event.

This unsurprisingly gained even more attention on social media than the original posters. Following, more posters and more look-alike contests started to emerge. A Harry Styles look-alike contest popped up in London on Nov. 9, followed by a Jeremy Allen White look-alike competition in Chicago on Nov. 16. Even more recently, Zendaya and Glen Powell contests have taken place.

The internet has run with this idea as well. A TikTok meme arose where people were posting about celebrity look-alike contests for their favorite celebrity crush, taking place in their bedroom. Along with posts about the events and winners it is hard to believe that there are people who have not witnessed this on their feed.

I think that this is a fun and light-hearted trend and occurring at just the right time. With the trend blossoming late October and November surrounding heavy political discourse on the internet, the trend offers a fun and silly trend that connects fandoms and communities around the world. While celebrity look-alike contests may not hold any real value, we can all benefit from the entertainment and joy that it brings us in this moment of pop culture.