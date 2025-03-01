Best Times to do Laundry to Beat the Rush in the Dorms

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I am only a freshman with one semester in the residence halls under her belt, I am not a complete expert on this topic. Learning when to do laundry has been a series of trial and error to figure out when the machines are busy and full, and when they are empty and free. From the days I have done laundry and when my friends have done laundry, here are my opinions and findings.

Sunday. The absolute worst day to do laundry. Everyone has the same idea, which is fine, except when you are trying to do laundry in a residence hall with only 10 washers and 10 dryers….

Saturdays are okay if you get there at the right time, which is in the early morning or late night. People are usually too tired in the morning, or they are out during the evening. In the afternoon, from like 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., people are doing the laundry and it can get really busy.

Monday is hit or miss. It can be a really good time in the afternoon while people are at class, or it can be really bad because the people that weren’t able to do their laundry on Sunday are now trying to do it on Monday.

Tuesday is honestly a pretty good day to do laundry. Whether it’s the morning or the night, you can usually find a washer or dryer to use.

Wednesday, being the middle of the week, is usually okay for me when I do it. I do it during the afternoon, and I have a pretty easy time finding a washer and maybe I have to wait five minutes on occasion to get a dryer.

Late night Thursday is a really good time to do laundry. I have heard from multiple friends that Thursday late at night is usually pretty quiet, and you have a high chance of getting machines to use if you go around midnight.

Lastly, Friday during the morning can be a good time to do any laundry because people are finishing up classes, but it can also be really busy from the people who do not have Friday classes.

As I continue to live in the residence halls over the next year, I might come to find the perfect time to do laundry. The weekends are probably the worst times. From my experiences and hearing from my friends, the weekdays late at night and early in the morning are usually the safest bet to do laundry.