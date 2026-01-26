10 Things To Hate About Vapes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vapes have been circulating within the tobacco and drug industry’s market since their introduction in the U.S. market in 2006. Still, they didn’t become popular amongst young people in the U.S. until the 2010s. Now, the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), such as vapes and e-cigarettes, is increasing at extremely high rates among young adults. Members of this demographic, many of whom are college students, have fallen prey to misinformation commonly spread about these products. I’m here to tell you — don’t be fooled. Here are ten things to remember the next time you’re tempted to seek out vaping as a means to lighten the load of your burdens, because you deserve better than the lies vape companies are trying to sell you.

1. the FDA has declared ENDS products are NOT a risk-free alternative to cigarettes and other forms of tobacco.

While considered a generally safer alternative to known dangerous tobacco substances like cigarettes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration strongly warns non-smokers about these products, as they can induce nicotine addiction and incur health consequences that haven’t been fully researched. Teens who vape are three to five times more likely to start smoking cigarettes than their peers.

2. Some vape products contain lead.

Lead is a carcinogenic substance that can also lead to health complications like headaches, decreased kidney function, high blood pressure, hypertension, nerve disorders, mental and cognitive decline, and impaired reproductive abilities.

3. ENDS machinery can leach carcinogens into vape inhalants.

Even if a carcinogenic substance like lead or nickel isn’t listed as an ingredient in the vape product, the components of the device that heat the liquid to create vapor can leach toxic (and sometimes carcinogenic) metal particles into the fluid that enters the lung via inhalation.

4. E-cigarettes can explode.

Yup, that’s right. When vapes’ batteries malfunction or are improperly handled during production, they can combust and cause explosions, which can severely injure users during use or when simply stored in the user’s pocket. Ouch!

5. The narrative that vapes always contain less nicotine than cigarettes is FALSE!

Not all ENDS products contain the same amount of nicotine. Some vapes contain as much nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes. Even when vapes say they are nicotine-free, they can contain an amount smaller than the considered threshold. So, they can still be labelled that way even though they do contain the highly addictive substance!

6. ENDS/vape products are linked to respiratory diseases

ENDS products have been linked to numerous cases of serious lung diseases like ‘popcorn lung’ or bronchiolitis obliterans. The ingredients in vapes can disrupt the health and function of your lungs and related organs in your body, potentially inducing or worsening ailments like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

7. Vapes pose a unique threat to the environment.

ENDS products contain synthetic coolants, which pose environmental risks when disposed of improperly. Vapes are also usually composed of metallic and plastic components that cannot be or are typically not properly recycled, contributing to local, state, national, and global quantities of litter and waste.

8. Vaping can change the sequences in your DNA.

Changes in the sequences of our DNA alter coded gene expressions, which in turn change how our cells perform regular functions. According to the National Library of Medicine, “ENDS alter the expression of more genes, and with distinctive patterns, compared with traditional cigarettes.” Overall, ingredients from vapes can disrupt your body’s ability to perform cellular functions like cell growth and regeneration, thus undermining your body’s natural ability to prevent infections and maintain your health.

9. Thousands of people every year are hospitalized in relation to an EVALI (e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury).

EVALIs include both incidents of linked lung disease contractions in addition to physical incidents like device malfunctions and combustions. EVALIs primarily consist of permanent and devastating damage to the lungs. According to the CDC and Harvard Health, “More than 2,800 e-cigarette users required hospital admission due to EVALI through February 2020; 68 of these people died. Most cases were among teens and young adults…typically, symptoms have started gradually, with shortness of breath and/or chest pain before more severe breathing difficulty led to hospital admission.”

10. Electronic nicotine delivery systems like vapes are still a major mystery to the scientific community and public health officials.

We know so much about tobacco products like cigarettes because they’ve been around for over a century, with studies able to analyze the health statuses of users throughout their whole lives. ENDS devices are practically entirely new, and it is virtually impossible to conduct long-term studies with conclusive results at this time. Still, there is evidence for devastating short-term health effects, and it’s anyone’s guess as to how severe these products will affect their users in the long run.

Addiction is a disease. Nicotine changes your brain’s functions to crave more and more. For those who already vape, you know how difficult it is to quit nicotine, and knowing the consequences of using the drug doesn’t make quitting any easier. If you or a loved one is struggling with nicotine addiction, know you aren’t alone, and there are resources available, like the CDC’s information hotlines and guides to help. No one deserves to be chained to a dangerous substance. Whether you’ve never partaken in vaping or you’ve been using ENDS products for years, the choice to prioritize your health begins with you.