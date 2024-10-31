The Mid-Semester Slump: 6 Tips to Avoid Burnout this Winter Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As students approach the end of the fall semester and the weather begins to cool, the mid-semester slump hits the majority of college students here in the Midwest. Many students feel unmotivated by the dreary weather. Assignments and tests can increase, leading students to become highly stressed and forget to prioritize self-care habits. As a college student, I have experienced this temporary state of mind, ignoring the importance of mental well-being. But how can students actively prepare for this seemingly unavoidable mood? In six simple tips, I will tell you the most beneficial ways to prevent these moods.

Spending time outside

While the weather can be cool and less sunlight is available, bundling up and breathing in the fresh air can refresh students’ brains and perspectives. Whether you sit outside for a few minutes and take in the autumn atmosphere or choose to study in an outdoor environment, prioritizing time outside of my stuffy dorm room resets my mindset.

Prioritizing good-quality sleep

Chugging energy drink after energy drink (trust me, I have been there) does not compare to adequate rest each night. If the choice is between finishing a class reading or going to bed, choose to put your physical health first. You will wake up feeling more refreshed the next morning; able to focus and accomplish the tasks for the day. Turning off my overhead lights and having lamps on at night relaxes me, preparing me for a high-quality rest.

Moving your body

An intense workout is optional, but I always feel less stressed and motivated to work on tasks after physical activity. Some days, I only go for a simple walk around campus or book a yoga class; other days, I need a problematic weights session or cycle class. Regardless, I positively impact my physical and mental health by carving out time to move. To motivate myself, I ask a friend to come with me or schedule a time to work out.

Participating in a hobby you enjoy

Taking time to do the activities you enjoy is important, even if it is for a short time. I love to read, so a light-hearted book provides an escape for me during a taxing week. You can watch a movie, paint, draw, cook, or bake to relieve stress. Finding an activity between study breaks instead of scrolling on my phone mindlessly. Sometimes, challenging yourself to try a new activity can revive your mood!

Leaning on your support system

Talking to your loved ones about how you feel can relieve the weight of your stressors. It may be challenging to ask for help, but expressing your needs can help you avoid burnout.

Go easy on yourself!

You should be proud of all you are balancing! Learning how to set boundaries for a healthy work-life balance takes time: little progress is better than none. As a college student, I even forget to prioritize my mental health because I get caught up in finishing all my schoolwork. Even if you implement one of these tips, you may feel an increase in your mood during a stressful period.