The Art of Giving Up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Not a Tea Party

Giving up is something I realized we need to do more of. We often find ourselves in situations where we are over pouring our cup into something that doesn’t deserve it. It’s OK to be selective with your time and well-being, because at the end of the day, the more cups you fill, the less you have for yourself. Persistence isn’t always a strength. Sometimes the most honest thing you can do is step away. Life isn’t a tea party; be picky about who and what deserves you.

Letting Go of What Lingers

Give up on old situations, feelings and people. Holding grudges doesn’t preserve your peace; it only disturbs your progress. Grudges can poison your perception of new experiences and relationships.

It’s OK to be hurt and to let moments affect you. But don’t let them define the way you move throughout life. There’s a certain maturity in forgiveness—whether or not you actually do; forgiveness doesn’t always mean reconciliation. Often, it means refusing to carry the weight anymore.

Sometimes the person that you need to forgive the most is yourself. Forgive yourself for feeling hurt. Forgive yourself for reacting imperfectly. Life happens, and fortunately, we are all people.

Not Everything Is Meant for You

One idea we should be more cautious of is the belief that “if it comes into your life, it is meant for you.” This sounds comforting, but it can also create a false sense of destiny. Not everything that crosses your path is meant to stay there.

Some people are temporary. Some experiences are lessons rather than lifelong fixtures. And sometimes things happen not because it’s fate, but because of timing, circumstance or simple convenience. This doesn’t mean that those moments are meaningless. In fact, it makes them more honest. When we stop forcing every experience to feel “meant to be,” we can appreciate the good things that happen naturally, without trying to convince ourselves that it’s lifelong.

Some Things Don’t Make Sense

There’s also a quiet relief in accepting that not everything needs to be understood.

We spend so much time trying to decode people’s feelings, motivations and decisions. But it isn’t always your responsibility to understand where someone’s behavior came from or what shaped them into who they are. Sometimes things simply are what they are. Understanding can be valuable, but peace often comes from letting go of the need for explanation.

As a line from “Bojack Horseman” puts it:

“Life’s a b*tch and then you die, right?”

“Sometimes. Sometimes life’s a b*tch and then you keep living.”

And continuing to live means continuing to move forward, even if things are left unanswered.

Keep Walking

Don’t sit too long with the what-ifs. It happened, and it’s over.

I like to think of life as if it’s already set before me, like stepping stones in a shallow lakeside. You can’t see every stone ahead of time, but you trust that the next one will appear when you take the step.

All you can do is keep walking.

That mindset doesn’t mean letting go of control in your life. In a strange way, it can do the opposite. It allows you to move forward with the belief that the right things will open up to you when they are supposed to, without forcing it.

Giving up, in the right moments, isn’t failure. It’s clarity. It’s recognizing when something has already served its purpose and allowing yourself space to move forward.