I’ve always loved a Sunday reset, but when the week ahead feels overwhelming, that anxiety somehow manages to creep into my day. I start to stress about everything I need to do and before I know it, I’m completely paralyzed. I never had a name for this feeling until my best friend called it the “Sunday Scaries.” At first I laughed—it sounded so silly—but when she explained it, I realized I had a full-blown case of them. Between a packed laundry room, the homework I had procrastinated and all the little tasks piling up, Sundays slowly became my least favorite day of the week.

One of my resolutions for 2025 was to make the Sunday Scaries disappear and I can happily say they’re nowhere to be found. If you’re tired of spending Sundays filled with dread, here’s how to reclaim your weekend and make Sundays feel good again.

1. Don’t Leave Everything for Sunday

I know this one sounds obvious, but breaking up tasks throughout the week makes a difference. Instead of cramming an entire cleaning spree and laundry session into one day, I started spreading things out. Fridays became my day to update my calendar and plan for the upcoming week. Tuesdays and Wednesdays turned into laundry nights, and Thursdays became my designated meal prep day. Find small pockets of time throughout your week to tackle things that usually overwhelm you on Sundays. Future you will thank you.

2. Try a Midweek Reset

This idea came straight from where all good ideas come from—TikTok. I stumbled upon a girl who did a midweek reset on Wednesday nights, but with a twist: she set a timer for one hour and saw how much she could get done. I tried it and it was revolutionary. My room? Spotless. Clothes? Washed. My mindset? Completely refreshed.

This strategy can work on any day that fits your schedule, but taking the pressure off the weekend makes it so much more restful. Give it a try, and you’ll be amazed at how much lighter Sundays feel.

3. Plan Something Restful for Sunday Night

Ending the weekend on a good note makes all the difference. Whether it’s a face mask, a cup of calming tea or watching your favorite TV show, having a little Sunday night ritual can make the day feel less daunting. My roommate designates Sunday nights for “White Lotus” marathons, while I’ve made it my coloring night. Find something small that makes you feel good and let it be your signal that the week ahead is going to be OK.

4. Routines. Routines. Routines.

A consistent routine does wonders for combatting anxiety. Knowing what to expect—even in the smallest ways—helps provide a sense of control. Whether it’s setting out your outfit for Monday, packing your bag the night before or prepping your meals ahead of time, small habits make a huge difference. Remember: action kills anxiety. The more you set yourself up for success, the less overwhelming the week ahead will feel.

Final Thoughts

The Sunday Scaries don’t have to be a permanent part of your life. By tackling tasks throughout the week, incorporating a midweek reset, creating a Sunday night ritual and sticking to a routine, you can turn Sundays from dreadful to delightful. Give these strategies a try and see how much better your weekends (and weeks) start to feel.

Because Sundays should be for rest, not stress.