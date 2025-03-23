How to: Start a 75 Soft Challenge for Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As summer approaches, you may be searching for a way to develop healthy habits and enjoy that “hot girl summer” we dreamed about all winter.

If you’re like me, the sound of a 75 Hard Challenge sounds extremely intimidating. So that’s why I’m here to talk about my recent discovery, the 75 Soft Challenge. This is a more well-rounded method of mindfulness, wellbeing, and fitness that you can adjust to yourself and your needs, making you feel your best for this hot girl summer. If you’re ready to commit but don’t know where to begin, here’s how to ease in and create a challenge that works for you.

The 75 Soft Challenge is a gentler version of 75 Hard. It follows four simple rules:

Exercise for 45 minutes daily with one rest day per week. Eat healthy while allowing yourself to indulge in moderation. Drink three liters of water per day. Your Pick: Read 10 pages of a book, listen to a wellness podcast, journal, ect.

How to Get Started

1. Set Realistic Goals

Rather than jumping in without a plan, write down small, achievable goals. Maybe your goal is to drink more water, move your body daily or develop a healthy habit — focus on what works for you and prioritize that. (Remember you are doing this for yourself; this is a reward for you).

2. Choose Workouts You Enjoy

Unlike 75 Hard, which demands high-intensity workouts twice a day, 75 Soft allows more flexibility. Yoga, pilates, strength training, and long walks all count as workouts, so find what keeps you motivated. I found it easy to start with group workout classes, so I wasn’t alone!

3. Plan Your Meals

You don’t have to go all-in on a strict diet, but prioritizing whole foods and balancing food groups is key. Meal prepping and keeping healthy snacks on hand can help you stay on track.

4. Make Hydration a Habit

Drinking three liters of water daily might seem hard, and it definitely takes some pushing, but I like to think of it as three full Stanleys a day. Having a support water bottle you take everywhere is key to helping you stay consistent.

5. Pick Something That Inspires You

I like to keep the last portion open so this challenge can really be personalized to you. What will you enjoy? Is there a hobby you want to try? Will this benefit your goals? For me personally, I chose to listen to a self-improvement podcast, The Mel Robbins Podcast, first thing in the morning. Then, I can start my days with a positive attitude and, overall, a better mindset.

Why 75 Soft is Perfect for Summer

The goal of the 75 Soft Challenge is to develop burnout-free, long-lasting habits. This challenge will give you more freedom while keeping you on track, especially with the big motivator of summer coming up—thinking of those beach days, social gatherings, and vacations. In the end, it really is all worth it, and it truly has made me feel healthier these past couple weeks. The feeling like I’m working toward something… that something being “hot girl summer.”

I hope this encourages you to give the 75 Soft Challenge a try and join alongside me! This challenge has truly transformed me physically and mentally, boosting my overall self-worth and motivation. Consistency. Consistency. Consistency. You got this! Your future self will thank you!