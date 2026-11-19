This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure a lot of us have heard of the idea of a reset day. It’s a chance to get your life together, catch up on things you’ve been putting off and start the new week feeling a little more organized. But what does this actually look like in college?

As a very busy girl who needs to stay organized and have a clean space to survive, I’ve developed a Sunday routine that helps me feel ready for the week ahead. If you’re looking to get into the habit of having a weekly reset day, here’s what I recommend.

1. Pick Your Day

My reset day almost always falls on Sunday. For most college students, I feel like this is the perfect day to get everything together before another week of classes begins. Of course, everyone’s schedule is different, so pick whatever day works best for you. The important part is actually setting aside the time.

2. Get Up Early

I’m not saying you need to wake up at the crack of dawn, but please don’t let yourself sleep until noon, either. My goal is to be up by 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Try not to immediately reach for your phone. If you start doomscrolling, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself trapped in bed for the next few hours. Instead, get up, make your bed (this is important!) and get ready for the day.

For me, this means picking out an outfit, doing my hair and putting on makeup. You don’t have to do all of that, but getting out of your pajamas can make a huge difference in how you feel.

Don’t forget breakfast, either! I’m not a huge breakfast person, but I always try to have oatmeal or something similar on my reset days.

3. Make a List

Before I start anything, I like to write everything down. This helps me stay on track and makes the day feel a lot less overwhelming.

My list usually includes:

Homework assignments I want to finish.

Cleaning tasks I need to get done.

Anything I need to pick up from the store.

You don’t have to make an elaborate checklist. Just get everything out of your head and onto paper. There’s something so satisfying about crossing things off as you go!

4. Start Cleaning

I personally like to get all of my cleaning done before sitting down to do homework. I know it can be tempting to put it off, but having a clean space makes such a big difference in how productive I feel.

Don’t feel like you need to deep clean every inch of your space every single Sunday. Some weeks will require more attention than others, but I like to use this time to make sure everything is generally clean and put back in its place.

The kitchen: Since I live in an apartment, this is always my first stop. For those living in dorms, this might just mean tackling your mini fridge, but it’s equally important. Please clean out old food. There is absolutely no reason to have Chinese food from three weeks ago sitting in your fridge.

While you’re cleaning it out, check expiration dates and add anything you need to replace to your grocery list. Once that’s done, wipe down the counters, appliances and, especially, the sink.

The bedroom: I wash my bedding every two weeks, so if it’s week two, I’ll throw everything in the washing machine first. Next, I go around with a Clorox wipe and clean the surfaces I touch regularly. I’ll also use Windex on my mirrors. Then it’s time for the floors. I vacuum the hardwood, use a rug scraper on the carpet and finish by mopping the hardwood.

The bathroom: Wipe down all the surfaces, restock your tissues and toilet paper and clean the toilet. I also wash my towels once a week and clean my shower curtain and shower mat as needed. Finish up the bathroom by vacuuming and mopping the floors.

Once everything is clean, you’ll feel like you have a new space.

5. Get Your Homework Done

Now that your space is clean, it’s time to focus on school. I like doing homework after cleaning because I know I won’t be thinking about the pile of dishes in my sink or the laundry I still need to put away.

Refer back to the list you made earlier and start working through your assignments. You don’t necessarily have to finish every single thing for the week, but getting ahead on a few assignments can make your Monday feel so much less stressful.

6. Plan Your Meals for the Week

This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my reset day. I love scrolling through Pinterest and finding new recipes to try.

I usually pick two meals that I want to make throughout the week. They don’t have to be complicated or fancy. They can be as easy as mac and cheese. I really don’t care! The goal is just to have a couple of meals planned, so you’re not standing in front of your fridge wondering what to eat every night.

Once you’ve picked your meals, add all the ingredients to your grocery list. Check what you already have at home so you aren’t buying things you don’t need.

7. Head to the Grocery Store

Now that your list is ready, it’s time to go shopping. My biggest recommendation is to actually stick to your list. It’s so easy to walk into a grocery store and leave with a bunch of things you didn’t plan on buying.

However, I do have one expectation: get yourself some flowers!

They don’t have to be expensive or fancy. Even a small bouquet can make your apartment or dorm feel so much more homey. It’s one of those little things that makes your space feel special, and I think it’s the perfect finishing touch to a reset day.

8. Don’t Forget to Enjoy Your Sunday!

One thing I want to emphasize is that your reset day shouldn’t take up your entire day. That’s kind of the point of waking up early! If you get started around 8 a.m. and stay on track, you should have plenty of time left in your afternoon to do things you actually enjoy.

Whether that’s grabbing a fun drink with friends, going for a walk, watching a movie or just having some time for yourself, make sure you leave room for it. Of course, this might look a little different if you have a lot of homework that week, but your reset day shouldn’t feel like another day of nonstop responsibilities. It’s supposed to help you feel better going into the week, not leave you exhausted before it even starts.

Start Your Week Feeling Good

At the end of the day, a reset day doesn’t have to look exactly like mine. You don’t need to deep clean your entire apartment, finish every homework assignment or have your whole week planned out. Find a routine that works for you and make it something you actually look forward to.

College gets busy, and it’s easy to feel like you’re constantly playing catch-up. Taking one day to slow down, get organized and take care of your space can make the rest of your week feel a little more manageable.