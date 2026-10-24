How I got over my fear of the gym

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have never had a poor experience at the gym, even when I was the most terrified to go. As a woman, there are so many things to worry about when you not only want to go to the gym but go to the gym to lift. We’ve all seen the multitude of horror stories online of women getting unwanted attention, recorded or even made fun of for the way they lift.

All of these are good reasons to not go to the gym! Nobody wants to even deal with the possibility of those events happening.

I believe everyone should be lifting weights as part of their standard workout. But let’s be honest, the weight room is the most intimidating part of any gym or recreation center. From the lighting to the gender ratio, it’s not an inviting space, especially if you’re scared and have no idea what you’re doing. So here are some tips to getting over that fear and beginning your gym era.

Safety Preface

The possibilities of unwanted attention, being recorded or being made fun of will always be there, even when you are not at the gym. You can stay safe by:

Bringing a buddy: Having someone there to have your back and spot you during your sets is a great way to feel comfortable and like you don’t have to handle any situation you may encounter by yourself.

Staying aware: It’s probably not the best idea to zone out when you’re trying to work out. Keep in mind who is around you and what they are doing; don’t be afraid to report anything suspicious to a staff member.

Knowing you belong: Try to avoid being timid; remember you belong at the gym just as much as anyone else and you’re not doing anything wrong, so act like it.

Knowing yourself and your goals

One of the main reasons it took me so long to get into the gym was because I genuinely did not understand what I was doing. Reps? Sets? Form? I literally had no idea what any of that meant in terms of a workout. I also didn’t know what was best for me. What did I need to work on and what were my goals? I had to define what those were before I could feel truly comfortable at the gym.

It took me a hot minute to know what I wanted to get out of the gym. For me, my big overarching goal has been to be as mobile as I am now when I am 70. Your goal can be anything, though. It does not even have to be long-term. It can be anywhere from wanting to improve your mental health to just wanting to make some more friends. You go to the gym for your own reasons; that’s the most important piece.

Once I understood what my goals were, I was able to go to the gym without fear of being stuck on what to do or looking a little clueless.

Anytime I’d walk into the weight room, though, I still had my fears of the number of men in there and looking like an idiot. Sometimes, when I was still figuring it out, I’d just walk out after doing one or two machines because the environment and my anxieties of not belonging got the best of me.

It’s okay to take breaks and step out. No one expects you to have it all down the first time you do anything, this applies to working out as well. (Also, no one is actually watching you that closely).

The Rec Center vs The Gym

A recreation center has everything a gym has and more. Most universities have a rec center as opposed to a standard gym, and I highly recommend you take advantage of the possibilities. When I wanted to start lifting, I thought the only way to do that would be to get in the weight room, but thankfully I was wrong.

Many university rec centers offer group fitness class options, and at the University of Missouri you can take group fitness weightlifting classes.

These group fitness classes were my saving grace during my first year, as they allowed me to make mistakes while working out in an environment where I’d be corrected but not personally called out for them.

Not only did I discover a passion for working out through group fitness classes, but they allowed me to discover other forms of fitness accessibly, like yoga and Pilates. (It also helped that most of the fitness instructors and participants were also women).

The comfort I gained around the gym from going to group fitness classes led me to make some amazing friendships and ultimately become a group fitness instructor myself.

But there are so many other possibilities to find the space in fitness where you feel most comfortable, like intramural or club sports or just finding a workout buddy.

Final Thoughts

The point of the gym is to be a place for you to improve yourself, whatever that looks like to you.

Remember, you belong in every space you show up for yourself in. Never be afraid to learn, grow or improve. And to the creeps at the gym who make you feel like you don’t belong? They can kick rocks. You deserve to take up space, feel confident and work out in an environment where you feel welcome. The gym is for you, too.