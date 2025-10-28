Getting on your workout grind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Working out is not always an easy task. It can feel overwhelming, confusing and overall exhausting. But exercising doesn’t have to feel like a chore; there are ways to make physical activity a fun hobby in life. So, here are some of my favorite ways to get back on that workout grind.

Go with friends:

I find that hitting the gym with a group of friends or a roommate is always something that motivates me to work out. It’s a good way to catch up and spend some time together. You might even learn a new routine through a friend, which is always a great way to switch up your workouts.

Find a routine that works for you:

Starting out can honestly be intimidating, and you might not know what to do. I have found that TikTok offers a wide range of workouts that demonstrate which part of the body they target. Once you find a routine, you can go to the gym and work out without even having to think of your next move. By repeating workouts, you can improve technique, avoid injury and grow stronger more efficiently.

Focus on how you feel in the moment, not on how you want to feel:

We often get caught up with “locking in” and working towards demanding goals, chasing a feeling that we think we will get to one day. But what if we change that narrative? Working out doesn’t have to be for your future self — it can be for you, right now. Ask yourself how you feel while you’re exercising. Do you feel powerful? Do you feel stronger or even more confident? These are some great ways to make you more motivated to work out since you’ll want to reach that feeling again just from one routine.

Make it fun:

Exercising doesn’t always have to be lifting heavy weights or walking on the treadmill. Try to find activities that bring you joy — this can be something new and exciting like yoga, swimming or even rock climbing. When exercising is fun, it’s easier to incorporate it.

The more I go to the gym, the more comfortable I find myself being there. By making exercise more fun, it becomes an exciting activity. Even after getting caught up in a workout slump, there’s always something new waiting at the gym that keeps me going back time and time again.