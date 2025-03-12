From Hater to Optimist: How One Small Habit Changed My Outlook

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My morning routine is the cornerstone of my day. I wake up, make breakfast and a matcha and put on a podcast while I get ready. Normally, I just put it on and tune out, picking up little pieces of information along the way, but this morning was different. A few times a week, I put on “Anything Goes” by Emma Chamberlain, and she recently released an episode called “Finding Something Nice to Say About Things I Hate.” She claims that she’s a “hater” when she’s in her inner circle, but that goes against her moral beliefs, so she created a list of things she hates and found a positive angle about each one. I thought the idea was genius—taking something you don’t necessarily like and reframing it into something positive.

Studies show that gratitude and optimism help alleviate stress and improve mental health. Psychologists call this cognitive reframing—the practice of shifting your mindset to see things in a more positive light. Over time, this can actually help rewire your brain for resilience and optimism. Everyone and their mother tells you to “look at the bright side,” but that can be difficult when you’re in the thick of a difficult situation. Sometimes, people find comfort in thinking everything is against them, but shifting your perspective can help you move forward and see things differently.

I used to get sucked into the scroll online and comparing myself to others, which tanked my self-esteem and gave me such a pessimistic worldview. Even when my phone was put away, my mind would still be scrolling through the algorithm. When I did a social media detox at the beginning of the year, I also picked up journaling and vowed to write down three things I was grateful for every day.

At first, gratitude was just part of my journaling practice, but after a few weeks, I noticed my thinking shifting in my day-to-day life. The resentment I harbored toward random things started to melt away and I found myself with newfound mental clarity. When I heard this podcast, I sat down with my journal and created a list of things I didn’t like, challenging myself to find a positive angle for each one.

The exercise was incredibly freeing. I felt like I had let go of a mental load, and I noticed that I was a kinder person. My days slowly started to feel brighter and I can confidently say that this shift has made me the happiest I’ve been in a long time. No matter how busy you are, taking a few seconds to reflect on what you appreciate can make a difference. Try this exercise for yourself—you might be surprised at how much lighter, happier and more open you feel.