Social Media Detox: Do it!

Confession time: I was addicted to social media.

Every spare minute I was checking Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat. Every little moment of my life had to be photographed and posted. I never let myself have quiet moments and I didn’t realize how much of a problem it was until the end of the semester.

My best friend’s birthday was in December and we threw a little dorm party. Instead of living in the moment and having fun, I was fixated on how the pictures turned out and making sure I posted them immediately. That night should’ve been about celebrating her, but in my mind, it was about curating the perfect Instagram.

Don’t get me wrong—I love photography and I want to capture memories with my friends, but chasing the dopamine rush of posting and waiting for likes and comments? That’s not a sustainable way to live.

When winter break rolled around, I knew I needed a reset.

At first, I set time limits on my apps. But let’s be real—when the “15 more minutes” option popped up, I tapped it without thinking. My phone was glued to my hand, my eyes locked on the screen. I needed something more drastic.

Then, one night, a friend texted me asking if she should delete TikTok. Out of curiosity, I checked my screen time and nearly choked. Two to three hours a day spent on TikTok alone. The answer was clear. That night, I saved a few favorite videos and deleted the app. I also hid Instagram in a folder and slapped on an app limit to make it less tempting.

You’d think I’d feel anxious, wondering what I was missing—what trends, what news, what updates. But honestly I felt light as if I had cut off a weight I didn’t even know I was carrying.

And then another realization hit me: I had no hobbies.

Every free moment had been swallowed by school, work or my phone. Without social media to fill the gaps, I suddenly had hours of unstructured time—and I didn’t know what to do with it.

So, I picked up an old sketchbook for the first time since middle school. I listened to music I used to love. I even took my flute out of its case (practicing had always been my least favorite thing… or so I thought). My laptop quickly filled with writing, ideas and half-finished articles. And you know what? I didn’t even miss my phone.

I used to say, “I don’t have time for hobbies.” Turns out, I did—I was just spending it in ways that didn’t actually feed me.

I still take plenty of pictures, but now, most of them are just for me. They’re not perfect for instagram, but I love them even more.

You are so much more than your follower count, likes or views. My social media detox gave me my brain back. And I know everyone and their mother says “It’s the phone!” But it really is that dang phone.

So if you’re on the fence about taking a break, do it. You don’t have to delete everything but even just making space for real-life hobbies can give you the perspective shift you didn’t know you needed.

I still love a good Instagram photoshoot but now I’m in control of it—not the other way around. And I hope you can be too. <3