Beating my Morning Anxiety

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester picks up and my workload is more than “rot in bed all day over break,” I’ve noticed that I’m waking up in the morning already filled with anxiety.

I naturally run a bit anxious (which people might find surprising given my big personality), but it peaks first thing in the morning or late at night. So, I’ve started making little changes to my routine to feel more supported and peaceful. Now I am not a professional, these are just things that work for me.

Original Illustration by Gina Escandon for Her Campus Media

Prepping the night before

When I wake up, my mind floods with everything I need to do that day. It feels like my brain turns on as soon as my eyes open. But if I can get a few things done the night before — especially making breakfast or picking out my outfit — I feel more capable of conquering the day.

At the beginning of the week, I’ll do my laundry and boil eggs — or pick a breakfast that is equally easy to make with as little dishwashing as possible. The night before, I’ll lay out my outfit (even if it’s sweatpants and a hoodie), peel the eggs and pack my lunch and backpack.

Just the simple act of getting things prepared the night before not only makes me feel better at night, but it also makes my mornings run so much smoother and my days less anxiety-filled. Even seeing the clothes I set out puts my racing mind at ease.

A dedicated night routine

I love whimsy and spontaneity in my life, but not when it comes to my morning and night routines. At night, I have a consistent routine: plug in my laptop, eat dinner, pack lunch, shower, journal and get some sleep.

It’s simple, and that’s the beauty of it. Having some time set aside to wind down — without staring at my laptop or phone — has drastically reduced the morning dread. How you spend your night is how you’ll spend the next day; if you go into it prepared, you’ll already be set up for success.

Clean room = clear mind

When I wake up (or try to fall asleep) with a messy room or kitchen, I already feel more on edge and filled with anxiety. Setting a five-minute timer, picking up anything on the floor and loading the dishwasher before I go to bed makes me feel accomplished and ready for the next day.

Original photo by Alexis Anderson

Final thoughts

Mornings are hard for me — it really is that simple. But these habits and routines have changed my life and I show up as a better person, and I hope they can do the same for you.