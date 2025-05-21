Touch Grass: Nature Solutions to Academic Burnout

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Preparing for finals always causes stress levels to skyrocket in individuals, especially those who dedicate hours to studying, resulting in academic burnout. There are many solutions to fix academic burnout, but there is one main solution: take a break from studying and go outside.

Whether you have been studying for only an hour, or for several hours, it is important to go outside to help prevent the start of academic burnout. Incorporating nature into your daily routine can not only reduce stress but it can also improve your mental well-being.

If you are struggling with a final project that you have been procrastinating on all semester, getting out in nature can help increase creativity. You may even use the benefits of working on that project outdoors.

Short nature walks around a park or your neighborhood can help boost academic performance. Having a clear mindset will allow your brain to relax and make your next study session more effective.



In Columbia, Mo., there are a variety of parks, trails and scenic routes to help clear the mind. Here is a list of the best nature trails/parks near Mizzou — that could also provide a study area.

1. Healing Hike + Botanic Garden

The Botanic Garden is the most convenient for students on campus, as this trail is within campus. The healing hike is a new addition to the trails added by Mizzou and it takes a little over an hour to walk the whole hike.

2. Peace Park

This is one park that is within walking distance of the campus. This quiet park has many qualities including benches, small bridges and places to study — either on a bench or the grass. People use this park for multiple reasons — studying, club organizations, jogging and even dog walking.

3. Capen Park

This quiet park is still relatively close to campus with lots of scenic spots and has a bridge walkway. The only downside is that there are rarely any spots to study here, unless you want to study on the grass.

4. MKT Nature and Fitness Trail

The trail is also relatively close to campus which is more dedicated to those who are joggers, walkers and even cyclists. While there are a few spots to study, you are most likely going to be studying on the grass if you choose here.

5. Grindstone Nature Area

This park is relatively close to Capen Park, which has a bridge walkway, a nature trail and scenic spots. This area has a picnic area, so you may be able to find a study spot at a table or even on the grass.

6. Garth Nature Area

Garth is slightly farther away from campus with a few bridge walkways. This nature area is more dedicated to those who are joggers. There is not much of a study area, unless you plan to use the grass.

7. Devil’s Icebox

This is an honorable mention — the Devil’s Icebox is probably one of the coolest spots in Columbia, as it has at least two caves. Although it is the one nature area that is farthest from campus, the trail only takes 30 minutes as it’s a half-mile mile loop. There are definitely no spots to study when on the trail, but there are multiple seating arrangements at the entrance.

By going to any of these locations, you will be able to relieve your stress levels and have a clear mindset. As you prepare for your finals, be sure to take a step back and breathe in the clear, quality air that is nature.