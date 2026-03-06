We’re All Manipulators (And That’s Not Always a Bad Thing)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has been a manipulator at some point.

Bad news is the hardest to deliver because, whether you’re the messenger or the cause, it inevitably alters how people perceive you. For a long time, I avoided tough conversations – not just because they were uncomfortable, but because I felt the consequences of having them. That avoidance forced me to reassess something deeper: Was I being honest, or just strategic?

Humans are wired to minimize blame. Part of it comes from wanting to be received positively; part of it is instinctive, our fight-or-flight response. Neither reaction is particularly admirable, but if I had to choose, I’d pick flight every time.

Recently, I had a difficult conversation with one of my closest friends. The truth was simple but heavy: our relationship no longer felt two-sided. It felt unrequited. The honest version of me wanted to say it the moment I felt it. But because the holidays were approaching, I chose to wait. I postponed the conversation, selected a softer time and place, and delivered the same message – just packaged differently.

And it worked.

The message didn’t change, but the reaction did. That’s when I started thinking about manipulation – not in the villainous, calculated way we usually imagine it, but in the subtle, everyday way we practice it constantly.

By the dictionary definition, manipulation means to control or influence a situation skillfully or cleverly. Somewhere along the way, the word became synonymous with cruelty or malice. The media turned it into a character flaw rather than a human behavior. But the truth is, everyone manipulates. We just don’t like to admit it.

Timing is one of the most socially acceptable forms of manipulation. It determines how information is received, processed, and reacted to. Think of it like a market: some people react instantly to news, others wait, assess, and respond later. The same information exists, but timing dictates the outcome.

In conversations, we do this all the time. We delay bad news, so we don’t ruin a holiday. We soften truths so we don’t provoke conflict. We “wait for the right moment,” not always for the other person’s benefit – but often for our own comfort. We want to feel good about being honest without fully absorbing the fallout of honesty.

If we were truly neutral conveyors of truth, timing wouldn’t matter. But we’re not. We manipulate context, relationships, tone, and timing so that the message lands in our favor even when the content stays the same.

That’s the uncomfortable part.

What makes this interesting is how hard we fight the label of “manipulator,” while simultaneously engaging in behaviors that fit the definition perfectly. We separate persuasion from manipulation as if one is ethical and the other isn’t, when both rely on steering perception.

And manipulation isn’t inherently bad. Like most traits, it exists on a spectrum. Used with awareness and responsibility, it can be protective, thoughtful, even compassionate. Used recklessly, it becomes harmful. The problem isn’t the behavior – it’s the intent and the denial.

We do this not only with others, but with ourselves. How many sugar-coated narratives have we told ourselves to justify staying, leaving, trying harder, or giving up? How often do we manipulate our own thinking to avoid discomfort?

So maybe the question isn’t whether we manipulate but how consciously we do it.

Because once we stop pretending, we’re above it, we can start being more honest about the power we hold in our words, our timing, and our silence.

And that’s a conversation worth having.