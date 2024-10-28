This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Who, what, where, when, and why?

Who?

When I unknowingly needed a break from social media, I found myself looking at articles just like this. I know several people who have taken part in intentional social media detoxes (myself included) because they felt stressed, overwhelmed, drained, or simply felt like they were wasting time on social media.

What?

A social media detox is a great way to look beyond the glowing screen, the critical comparisons, and constant stream of information and simply breathe. It is a clear and intentional break from the world of likes, comments, and reposts. I learned that there are several ways to go about a social media detox. Whether it’s putting a time-limit on your apps with a password that only a friend knows, taking a full day, week, or month off completely, or deleting all your accounts, there are a range of ways to lessen the screen time and refocus your energy on what truly matters.

Where?

Wherever you’re at! When I did a social media detox, I was encouraged to do it right where I was. Whether I was at home, with friends, or in the middle of a weekly deep dive at 2am in bed on a Tuesday night. There will never be a perfect opportunity, so I made sure to commit exactly where I was to exactly what I wanted.

When?

When I first felt the idea of a detox creeping into my mind, I did some research, talked to some friends, and then just tried it out. Remembering I had free will was a beautiful thing. Committing to a detox required the acknowledgement that there would never be a perfect time to cut down on social media hours. There will always be vacations, politics, FOMO, and countless other simple excuses as to why I shouldn’t start now. Perhaps that proves its very necessity.

Why?

Society’s constant connection to the world’s opinions has been proven to me again and again to be a draining and overwhelming experience. I detoxed to have more time to take up hobbies, hangout with friends, and unwind properly. In my experience, a social media detox revealed to me how much time is easily wasted and how quickly I get caught up in such arbitrary information. Of course, social media has great benefits, it provides opportunities for connection, creativity, and community. Yet without reflecting on how much we use it and what exactly we do, it becomes a passive, mindless exercise that really just amounts to hours and hours of wasted time.

In conclusion, a social media detox was a create opportunity for me to learn more about myself and it encouraged me to use social media more mindfully and less passively.