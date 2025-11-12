ONE YEAR POST-OP, PART 2: RELEARNING HOW TO BE KIND TO MY BODY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Turns out one article wasn’t enough. I still have more to say.

Recovery made me strong, sure. But learning to love my body again; that was the part no one prepared

me for. What I didn’t realize is that healing doesn’t stop once the pain fades: the real work begins

after the world assumes that you’ve “moved on.” Because even when the scars stopped hurting, I still

didn’t feel at home in my body. Recovery taught me strength, but learning to love my body again taught

me tenderness, that of which I struggled to embrace. It wasn’t just about survival anymore; it was about rebuilding

trust, rediscovering beauty, and redefining what confidence meant after everything had changed.



After my surgery, I thought I’d come out the other side ready to live freely again. But instead, I found

myself shrinking. I started wearing oversized clothes, not for comfort, but for concealment. My wardrobe

became a shield: loose sweaters, baggy jeans, layers that blurred every outline. This was something I

thought I had unlearned years ago, yet it came back for a different reason. I told myself it was “just my

style,” but really, I was hiding. Hiding from mirrors, from cameras, from the body that now told a story I

really wasn’t ready to share. Isn’t it strange how quickly self-erasure can be mistaken for self-protection?

How covering yourself up starts to feel like control, until it doesn’t. I missed the version of me who

dressed up for herself, who loved the reflection she saw, who took photos without hesitation. I missed the

girl who felt effortless in her own skin.



At nineteen and twenty, you’re supposed to be learning your body in new ways; figuring out what makes

you feel confident, feminine, powerful. It’s an intimate journey. You experiment with style, makeup,

dating, and identity. You start to understand what parts of yourself you want to show the world and what

parts you’re still getting to know. The truth is, your twenties are full of change: new environments,

shifting identities, endless comparisons. And in the middle of it all, your body becomes both the vessel

and the battlefield. For most people, it’s the first time their body starts to feel like their own; something

they can claim, celebrate, and decorate. But I was learning my body through scars. Through the parts I had to

reintroduce myself to. Through the quiet grief of losing a version of myself I didn’t know I’d miss.



There was grief in that; not dramatic, not loud, but quiet and persistent. The kind that creeps in when

you’re getting dressed and realize certain tops don’t sit the same. Or when you catch your reflection and

have to look twice because it feels like someone else’s body looking back. I used to trace the outlines of

my scars and think, “This wasn’t supposed to happen yet. Not at this age.” I didn’t feel powerful or

feminine. I felt fragile; like I was living inside something I couldn’t fully trust yet. And when you don’t

trust your body, you start to detach from it. I moved through the world like I was renting space for myself.

Compliments made me uncomfortable. I couldn’t accept kindness directed at a body I didn’t feel proud of.



There’s a kind of shame that grows quietly when someone makes you feel like your worth begins and

ends with how you look. I carried that for longer than I’d like to admit. When I was supposed to be

recovering, I was instead trying to prove that I could still be wanted. I’d tug at my clothes, cover the

bandages, pretend I wasn’t in pain; all to look like I was fine, like nothing had changed. It’s strange, the

things you do when you’re afraid of being left behind in your own healing. I thought if I just looked a

little more like the girl I was before, maybe I’d still deserve affection. But it never worked; and deep

down, I think I knew it wouldn’t. Once I stopped performing. I stopped trying to disguise the parts of me

that were still mending. I let the bandages show. I wore what was comfortable. I let softness replace

shame. Healing stopped being about returning to who I was before and started being about building

someone new; someone who didn’t need to beg for tenderness.



Finally, I started to buy clothes again; pieces that made me feel seen instead of hidden. Shirts that traced

the parts of me I once tried to conceal. Dresses that didn’t rely on shape but on how they made me feel.

For a while, I had thought those things didn’t belong to me anymore. But they did. They always did.

There’s something deeply womanly about reclaiming yourself piece by piece; not through external

validation, but through quiet ownership. The day I stopped tugging at my clothes in public felt like a

victory. The day I stopped comparing my reflection to “before” photos felt like peace.



Now, when I get dressed, I don’t think about hiding. I think about showing up. I wear fitted clothes, bright

colours, the jewelry that once felt too bold. My body no longer feels like a reminder of pain, but rather a

proof of resilience.



I used to think I had to “get back” to my old self to feel beautiful again. But I don’t want to go back

anymore. I want to move forward; softer, stronger, and more in love with the person I’ve become.

Because healing your relationship with your body isn’t about pretending the scars don’t exist. It’s about

recognizing that they’re part of the story; and choosing to love yourself anyway.