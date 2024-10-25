This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The words “You look like my next mistake” sung by T-Swift ring through my head while I gaze at my McDonald’s meal. Just kidding (not really) …

9 months ago, my life changed forever, I received an official diagnosis of IBD, a severe and chronic condition. Unlike IBS, this disease causes chronic inflammation, pain, and other symptoms/complications in part of my large intestine. With no known cure, this is something I will have to battle for the rest of my life. When I fell sick at only twenty-years old, I thought I would never experience the day when my symptoms felt manageable. Now, 9 months after my first serious flare, I am coping well. I have my dietary restrictions to thank for this improvement (or not thank… it’s a love-hate relationship).

My specialists encourage me to eat healthy, so that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. Unfortunately, they don’t hand you a “dos” and “don’ts” handbook after your diagnosis, and that’s because this disease affects individuals differently. What works for one person may not work for another. Currently, I eat dairy-free as much as possible, caffeine free, (I do enjoy decaf though!), spice-free, and overall eat incredibly clean (shout out to Healthy Planet for my weekly groceries). My diet changes depending on my symptoms. Sometimes I limit fibers and fructose if I notice increasing symptoms. When I’m feeling incredibly ill, I stay away from dairy, fibers, red meat, gluten, and more.

Dietary restrictions are challenging for me as a young university student. Going out with friends is part of university culture, which can sometimes be awkward. I can no longer consume certain alcohols or foods, so limiting myself in front of people can be discomforting. When having some social drinks, I can only tolerate certain vodkas (no beers, no coolers, no wines). Additionally, I can only eat certain cuisines, so choosing a restaurant can be difficult. At restaurants, especially when I am eating super restricted, explaining my restrictions to a waiter, in front of everyone, can be frustrating. There are things I would love to eat but can’t anymore. It is important I stick to these restrictions as much as possible, or I will pay for it later… Thankfully, I surround myself with supportive and understanding people, so it could be worse. Truthfully, it only gets awkward for me occasionally in front of large groups or people I’m unfamiliar with.

I’ve learned to make peace with situations after this whole experience (which I may get more vulnerable about another time). Since being diagnosed, my anxiety has basically become non-existent as I stopped worrying about the things I couldn’t control. Life would happen regardless of whether I wanted it to or not, I’ve accepted that. This notion is how I’ve learned to navigate and make peace with my dietary restrictions. I can either feel sorry for myself or learn to enjoy and be grateful for life regardless. You can’t control what happens to you, but you can control how you react. I keep that in mind when it comes to eating.

I enjoy cooking, which helps! One of my go-to savoury meals is ground turkey bowls. My ground turkey bowls include ground turkey (of course), white rice, avocado, roasted carrots, mild seasonings, and gravy. I’ve also been enjoying sweet potato and flaxseed crackers as a snack. My go-to sweet treats lately are dark chocolate and peanut butter kind bars and zucchini muffins with cashew-based cinnamon cookie dough ice cream on top. Healthy eating can be fun, I really enjoy these above meals/snacks!

Some meals that are difficult for my body to tolerate are pizza, anything with a creamy base, anything with broccoli, anything with bacon, and anything deep-fried. Although delicious for my tastebuds, sadly my colon disagrees. I get the chills just thinking about it.

Overall, throughout this journey I’ve learned that healthy eating doesn’t have to be dreadful. Occasionally I treat myself to some junk food and that’s totally okay. It is crucial for me to surround myself with people who will love me regardless, and not see me as a burden. Chronic pain is no joke, but I’ve learned to manage it through my diet!