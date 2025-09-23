EMOTIONAL WHIPLASH AND LEAVING SUMMER BEHIND

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During my second semester of first year, I spent the duration of my time cooped up in my dorm room, dreaming of sunshine on my skin and sand between my toes. It felt like a lifetime waiting for summer, only to watch it pass by from behind the checkout counter at my retail job.

The end of summer always feels like an emotional tug-of-war. One moment, I’m singing my heart out in the passenger seat of my best friend’s car, and the next, I’m curled up in my student house trying to study my syllabus.

Leaving summer behind can feel like an emotional whiplash. It means leaving behind freedom for structure and slowly allowing that overwhelming feeling to set in again. While this transition is hard for many, it can allow us to appreciate the beauty in change and romanticize the feeling of new beginnings.

“Leaving summer behind can feel like emotional whiplash.“

For many of us, summer is more than just a season; it’s a mindset. The liberating feeling of your seasonal depression slipping away, letting you wear your favourite sundress without checking the weather app, and saying “yes” to spontaneous plans, because why not?

Summer effortlessly brings a weightless joy to many. Unfortunately for me, my summer took a turn for the worse when my grandmother was returned to the stars. Summer began with a 14-hour road trip to New Brunswick, where we said our final goodbye to my beloved grandmother.

Her passing set the tone for my summer, and I slowly found myself slipping into a seasonal depression. I immediately started working to distract myself, but doomscrolling Instagram on my breaks and seeing all my friends go on elaborate vacations gave me a feeling of F.O.M.O. (fear of missing out) that further contributed to my summer depression.

All of a sudden, it was August again, and the back-to-school ads were plastered all over my TV. That overwhelming, dreadful feeling set in, and melancholy set over. It felt as though my summer was wasted, and I effortlessly did nothing as it slipped before my eyes.

Here’s the thing: being back on campus made me realize one thing about emotional whiplash: it doesn’t mean I did anything wrong; it just means I’m human. Change is never seamless, and it’s okay to miss the golden July nights.

The best way to ease whiplash is to find little ways to carry summer forward. Planning spontaneous outings with my roommate and swapping out my iced coffee for a pumpkin spice latte allows me to carry that feeling in my heart.

Leaving summer behind isn’t always about losing it, but learning how to hold onto the spirit and embrace new beginnings in life. Just like the seasons, we are meant to change too.