Spontaneous Things I’ve Done to Spice Up My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Predictable routines are easy to fall into with the obligations of college life. Classes, sections, and nights spent at the library can get you into a repetitive cycle. College is the perfect time to get out of your comfort zone and try new things, so here are some things I’ve done to make my Brown experience more memorable and spontaneous!

Take a Spontaneous Day Trip

One random day in October, after a long week, a couple friends and I took a day trip down to Newport. We did the infamous cliff walk, got lost in downtown, and ate lobster rolls by the water. The best part of Providence is the proximity to so many cool places: Boston, Newport, and even New York all at your finger tips. Getting out of the Brown bubble can be such a freeing experience and makes weekends more noteworthy. Trips can be short, easy, and feel like a mini reset on the many mundane tasks of life.

Do Something Completely Unplanned One Night

On one Thursday evening, instead of heading to the library, my friends and I chose to drive up to Narragansett Beach, about 40 minutes away, and go for a sunset swim. It was completely random, but one of my favorite experiences from my time at Brown. Spontaneity can be just following those ideas you’ve had and not overthinking all your choices, because “why not?” After a stressful couple days grinding for a test, I decided to go get the ear piercing I wanted, without finding reasons to talk myself out of it; I loved it and was so excited the stress dissolved. Build moments and stories you can truly remember, because those will be the things you carry with you for life!

Introduce yourself to someone new

Though this one sounds simple, and may be for some, it is often scarier than it seems, especially in college where it feels like everyone is locked into friend groups. One day in class, I approached a girl from my class and started talking about our latest assignments and we ended up getting along really well! I found out we had mutual friends and sat with her the rest of the semester. It can be something small but meeting new people is never a waste, even if it’s just to have a friendly face around campus.

Try a new workout class

I’m used to doing my nightly gym sessions at the Nelson, but one of my recent additions to my workouts has been mixing in some of the free fitness classes Brown offers. From pilates to spin classes, they have many unique workouts throughout the week that are easy to sign up for and almost always a fun experience. I once, with zero experience, went to a Zumba class with a couple of friends. Not only was it a great workout, but such a fun experience and we laughed our way through. Getting in some sort of workout is amazing for your mental and physical health and classes can be a great way to challenge yourself and try something new.

Enjoy the seasons

With apple-picking in the fall, downtown ice skating in winter, farmers markets in spring, or beach trips on a warm day, there are many New England experiences to explore during every season, so definitely make sure to take advantage of the many opportunities around you. The Providence Rink during early December was so much fun no matter how bad I was at skating. I have experienced so many unique things around Brown and am always looking for more cozy and exciting places to try.

Spontaneity doesn’t always mean cliff-jumping or flying across the world–sometimes it’s just saying yes to the small things and remembering to get out of your comfort zone.