The Art of Romanticizing College (Without Losing Your Mind)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

The internet either romanticizes college as the best years of your life or as an overwhelming mess—so what’s the truth? In reality, college is what you make of it and romanticizing it doesn’t have to mean living in a fantasy. It’s about implementing small routines and adopting a mindset that makes everyday moments feel a little more special. It’s about crafting your experience, not just what TikTok or movies say it should be.

Romanticizing the small everyday moments

The magic of college isn’t just in the big events—it’s in the little moments that make up your day. Make a playlist that turns your walk to class into a movie. Treat yourself to a cozy coffee (or matcha for the coffee haters) and soak in the sunshine. Find a place that inspires you, whether it’s a quiet corner, a sunny park bench or your favorite local café. These little pleasures add a layer of joy to your routine.

Original photo by E.V. Beyers

Create a space that feels like you

One of the best parts of my day is coming back to my dorm and unwinding in a space that feels comfortable and personal. Your environment affects your mindset, so set up a space that allows you to recharge. Ambient lighting, cozy blankets and personalized decor can make all the difference. You don’t need to go overboard—just a few thoughtful details can turn your room into a restful oasis.

Original photo by Alexis Anderson

Dress up for class (for you, not for others)

Putting on a cute outfit—even if it’s just adding jewelry or trying a new hairstyle—can make going to class feel more exciting and even boost your productivity. You don’t have to go full runway, but taking a little time to put yourself together can shift your energy for the day. Plus, confidence looks good on everyone.

Curate an aesthetic that’s authentic to you

Social media has a way of making it seem like there’s a right way to do college, but the truth is that your version is just as valid. Wear outfits you actually love, not just what’s trending. Make memories that matter to you, whether that’s game days, late-night study sessions or solo coffee dates. Capture your experiences—whether through journaling, photos or videos—but do it for yourself, not just for social media.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

The social side: finding joy in friendships

Make an effort to talk to people in your classes. Having a friend to sit with makes going to class so much easier (ask the girls in my Spanish class). Set up small traditions—weekly lunch with friends, coffee runs after a long lecture or Sunday movie nights. It’s the little moments with people who make you laugh that turn an ordinary day into something special.

Embrace your independence

For many, college is the first time they’re truly on their own—so embrace it. Take yourself out on solo dates, explore your college town and learn to love your own company. Independence can be intimidating, but it’s also an opportunity to get to know yourself in a way you never have before.

Be realistic: Not every moment will feel like a movie

Some days will be stressful, some nights will be spent cramming in the library, some moments will be filled with uncertainty– and that’s OK. Romanticizing your life isn’t about making it perfect—it’s about making it yours. Finding small joys, setting up little things to look forward to and leaning into the experience as it is can make even the tough days feel meaningful.

Final words: Make it yours

College is completely what you make of it. Lean into your version of the experience. Romanticizing your life isn’t about perfection—it’s about perspective. Appreciate the now before it’s time to move on, and remember, you don’t need a picture-perfect college experience to look back and love it.