Your Guide to PCOS: Why Understanding this Condition is the First Step to Women’s Health Awareness

Many of you may know that September is Blood Cancer Awareness or World Suicide Prevention Month. But did you know that this month is also Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month? You have probably encountered many women with this health condition, as one in 10 women are affected by PCOS! As much progress as the PCOS community has made towards medical research funding, there is a long way to go.

What is PCOS, you ask? Well, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal condition that affects women of childbearing age. As of right now, experts do not know what causes it, but for many women, this means that they also have insulin resistance, causing higher androgen levels and worsening the symptoms in their body.

The list of PCOS symptoms is lengthy, but common indications are irregular periods, larger ovaries with cysts, quick hair growth, and weight gain. For some, mental health can also be a struggle, and, as there is still a stigma around PCOS, this condition can impact families, relationships and work, among other things.

Despite the fact that PCOS is such a common condition, many women have had sour experiences when exploring their symptoms with doctors. Sasha Ottey, the founder and executive director of the non-profit PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, explained that her personal diagnosis process was disappointing, to say the least.

“I got diagnosed with PCOS in 2008, and just immediately felt dismissed by my health care providers,” Ottey said, “[They] told me, ‘don’t worry about not having new periods. There are plenty of women who would love not having their periods. So take this birth control, and come back to see me when you want to get pregnant’, which wasn’t a desire of mine at the time.”

After her negative experience, Ottey decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I did my own research and learned…about the gaps in knowledge and the gaps in treatment and care for PCOS. So I…started a nonprofit, patient support and advocacy organization with the mission to raise awareness about PCOS, but also to help those with PCOS understand the condition and prevent lifelong complications that stem from PCOS.”

The ultimate goal is to reach medical professionals so that they can distribute specific medication for PCOS. However, this process has taken a lot of effort to promote, as many professionals have limited knowledge of the condition.

“There are no indications for PCOS on any drugs, any medications, because…of the lack of investment in PCOS. So, there’s a lot that needs to change,” Ottey said.

As of right now, there is no cure for PCOS, which has discouraged many women around the world. However, community fosters change. Women are starting to break the stigma behind PCOS and speak out about their struggles.

“Now patients are becoming more empowered, more knowledgeable, and we’re driving change…now thanks to our advocacy, [we] have our own awareness month [and] calendar, which focuses on improving the gaps,” Ottey said.

As a woman, prioritizing mental and physical health is essential. Ottey recommends applying mental health in daily life, especially as college students.

“Don’t beat yourself up. Life is hard. There are many challenges that will come your way, through college and beyond. So…just remember you are surrounded by so much support and love always,” she said.