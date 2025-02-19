Understanding Why Wellness Walks Are Important For Your Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It may sound simple, but going on a brisk, thirty-minute walk has proven to leave great impacts on you, your body, and your overall mental and physical health. Whether it is through Central Park, the streets of New York with your friends, or even at the gym on a treadmill, taking time out of your day to go on a wellness walk is really important to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

I, along with many other people around the world, started going on walks during the Covid-19 pandemic. After finishing up my school work, I would go on walks with my family to spend some time outside of the house and to get some much-needed fresh air. Now, almost five years later, I love to go on wellness walks at school, either alone or with friends. Some people may not know about the variety of ways wellness walks can beneficially impact your health. Here are various ways as to why and how wellness walks are important for you and your health

Clear your head from daily stress

After a long day of classes, work, or at-home stress, the last thing you may want to do is spend more time on your feet. But, going on a wellness walk is a great way to clear your head from the day and take time for yourself to become immersed in something different. Setting your watch for thirty minutes, putting on your headphones, and playing your favorite music or podcast can allow you to relax, unwind, and take in the fresh air around you. Blocking out any potential worries or tasks you need to complete and being present at the moment allows you to make a positive contribution to your overall wellness.

Increase Your Energy and Overall Sleep Patterns

Going on wellness walks has proven to not only make you feel better but also increase your energy levels. Getting up an extra thirty to forty-five minutes to go on a wellness walk is a great way to wake you up in the morning, and keep your energy levels at a consistent rate for the duration of your day. Furthermore, adding a wellness walk to your schedule also can positively contribute to your overall sleep quality.

A great form of physical exercise

In terms of the physical aspect of our wellness, wellness walks help our physical health in various aspects. Adding wellness walks into our routines leaves positive impacts on our cardiovascular health, our immune systems, and the overall health of our bones and joints. These positive contributions may not be things that we see overnight, but being consistent with our actions can only help our overall wellness, not hinder it.