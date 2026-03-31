Uncertainty in Motorsports: The 2026 Formula 1 Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 season brings a new era of Formula 1. Different engines, changes in overtakes, new teams, a rookie, and even a smaller car. The engine itself, the most important part of the car, is so different. They are now what is described as a 50-50 power split, which is a very fancy way to say hybrid. With the finite power supply, it becomes important for drivers to manage the electrical side of their engines and to take advantage of recharge mode. While Jenson Button was the first person to press the Drag Reduction System button, the last person to ever hit DRS was then rookie, Kimi Antonelli. It has now been replaced with Manual Overtake Mode. In layman’s terms, it is the same thing, but it is available at any time, not just during certain parts of a race. The cars are smaller, which in turn means faster. Instead of the typical 20 cars, we have 22, due to a new team, Cadillac, joining the grid.

We’re just two races into the season, and both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix have been cancelled. This is due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. While this did not come as a shock to Formula 1 fans, it is a slight annoyance. At the time of writing this, the Federation Internationale de L’Automobile confirmed that the 2026 calendar will be missing two races.

For the entire month of April, there will be no F1 races. Having no races for a month is not a new concept to F1 fans. Due to the season starting in March and not ending until December, the drivers, mechanics, and management get a “summer break.” Well, this year, much like college students, the teams are getting a spring and summer break. With the cancellation of the two Grand Prix’s fans are worried about the two other races within the Gulf Coast region; Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The two final races of the season typically take a huge part in deciding both the Drivers’ Championship and Constructors (team) Championship. During the 2021 season there was a two-way tie between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and underdog Max Verstappen. If both races get cancelled, that will end the season in November at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with only 20 races.

Online, there are fans who have expressed that they are annoyed due to the cancellation of these races. Obviously, the safety of fans, teams, and innocent civilians is the most crucial factor in cancelling these races. Yet, many fans would prefer to see a circuit raced twice rather than losing a race altogether. Others online have discussed the idea of bringing back some iconic circuits, such as Emilia-Romagna and Nürburgring. There also comes the issue of losing money. At the end of the day, F1 is a business. Drivers will be missing race bonuses, sponsors lose money, and so do event staff. It is no secret that any type of sporting event is good for any economy. In 2024, the Las Vegas Grand Prix generated around 934 million dollars, while the Super Bowl, which was hosted in the same town that same year, generated around 17.3 billion dollars. Adding two new races that were not previously planned also causes issues within the money area. Nürburgring has not been used since 2020. The track is not prepared to host an F1 event, Emilia-Romagna, which was used last year, is aging and the upkeep was not to modern day standards.

Another option the FIA could present to make up for the lost Grand Prix are sprint races. Sprint races are usually the day before a Grand Prix; it is a shortened, high-intensity, action packed race. The point system does work slightly differently than that of a typical race. They are the type of races that are easy enough to slip into the calendar due to convenience. It is still a good option for race organizers, teams, and sponsors. The only problem would be readjusting tickets to include such days.

Overall, this Formula 1 season should bring new challenges, adjustments, and hopefully some good races. Uncertainty can make anyone nervous, but I believe this will be a good season, whether it is 22 or 20 races long. It is also a good time to remind us that sports are not just entertainment. There is an economic and sometimes even political aspect to it. Lewis Hamilton is the first black driver on the grid. Without changing regulations, we would not have the halo or many drivers today. While Formula 1 has come a long way, it still has many improvements that are needed. We are yet to see a successful female Formula 1 driver; while F1 Academy is one step in the right direction, it is not the same. F1 is a boy’s club, a rich white boys’ club. Yet, we cannot keep it that way. Women need to keep claiming their spot in motorsports, no matter how many times we get asked if we only like the sport for Charles Leclerc and what DRS stands for. The FIA is making the decision to cancel the two Grand Prix to protect its fans and teams. While they do not always make the right decisions during a race, they acknowledge the lack of control and safety over the situation. Hopefully, the sport does keep expanding beyond Europe. Until then, it’s lights out and away we go.