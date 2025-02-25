The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester picks up and midterm season begins to dwell upon us, the assignments begin to pile up and it is good to have a couple of go-to things to help you de-stress and relax in an otherwise busy and chaotic time. So, here are some of my favorite and some simple hobbies to do to help me relax:

Reading:

On a stressful day, there is genuinely nothing better than curling up in your bed to read one of your favorite novels. Reading can help you escape from the stresses of your everyday life. Recently, I finished the Bridgerton series which I found to be such a lighthearted and fun read that transported me to the Regency era. Reading is such an easy and simple hobby and can be done in a peaceful park or in the comfort of your own home. You can find so many new books through friends’ advice, the library, Goodreads, and even TikTok. If you don’t want to spend money on new books because (that can become a very expensive hobby) you can often find free versions of books online, or my friends and I love to trade books.

This is something new I have started this past school year, and I have found it to be so fun and relaxing. If you are like me, and you are a bit of a hoarder who loves to save receipts, fliers, pins, or otherwise junk as a way of memories, you might just enjoy this type of journaling. I picked up a journal from five below, a couple of sticker packs, and a glue stick, and every time I have a little bit of junk from a fun day, I get to add it to my junk journal. I save things like the bag from my Trader Joes’ hauls or a card from a cool bakery I went to. The best thing is it doesn’t matter if it looks good because it’s just for you and your memories. It’s a great way to reflect and unwind.

Meditation/Yoga:

Meditating and Yoga are known techniques for relaxation, and honestly a very easy technique to pick up. My mom loves the app Calm, which includes a 30-day free trial in case you’re not interested in paying. It has breathing exercises, yoga classes, meditation stories, and even bedtime stories to help you fall asleep. There are also many free YouTube videos you can play for Yoga routines, meditation or breathing exercises. This can help you recenter and reduce stress levels through restoring your body’s sympathetic-parasympathetic balance which is responsible for your fight or flight responses.

Journaling:

We already discussed the more creative junk journal but you can also try your normal pen-to-paper journaling. I have been journaling on and off since I knew how to write. Especially, as my anxiety began to pick up in high school, journalling became more and more helpful to me as it allowed me to begin to understand how I was feeling and release my emotions in a way I was not able to before.

Self-care:

Another one of my favorite activities to de-stress is to practice self care, my favorite form being skin care. Whether it is doing my nightly skincare routine with music or a show in the background or it is doing a weekly face mask, I find it extremely relaxing. It soothes me and reminds me to take care of myself and my skin. My favorite facemasks are the Peter Thomas Roth Facemask set or the more cost-effective Que Bella facemasks (available on the website, Target, or Amazon).

I hope these simple and easy hobbies are something you can try next time you need to relax during the chaotic midterm season!