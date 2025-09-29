Meal Prepping From a Self-Proclaimed Pro

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t let the title deceive you, I am most definitely not a pro chef. However, my wannabe Rachel Rey cooking skills definitely shine as a college student living without a school-provided meal plan for the first time. Like many other students, living on campus was tons of fun during my freshman and sophomore years, but as housing gets more expensive and dining hall food gets increasingly worse, living off campus starts to look like a dream. Food is the most important aspect of anyone’s day. It’s what gives you energy, happiness, and keeps you healthy. Throughout my first couple of months running my own kitchen and eating lifestyle, I have mastered some simple meal preps that get me through the week without having to desperately DoorDash.

Breakfast is known as the most important meal of the day. Cliche, although very true, and it just so happens to be my favorite meal of the day too. There’s nothing like waking up, brewing a homemade cup of coffee, and cooking a protein-packed breakfast. My favorite meal prep for breakfast is stocking up on avocados, multigrain bread, spinach, and eggs. To make little muffin tin egg bites, simply scramble three to four eggs with spinach (add salt, pepper, pepper flakes, etc) and pour the egg mixture into each muffin tin. Pop that in the oven for two to three minutes, and you’ve got yourself 12 little egg bites to enjoy for the week! To properly seal them, cover the entire tin with tinfoil, or take out each bite and store it in a sealed container. The avocados and multigrain bread are a great side to have with these bites; everyone loves avocado toast! With this whole meal, you get protein, fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and so much more!

Lunch as a college student always tends to be a grab-and-go, so making these mini yogurt bowls is something that has saved me from that dreadful 1-5 pm time slot. Yogurt bowls can be created however you like, but my favorite recipe includes coconut yogurt, dark chocolate granola, peanut butter, sliced strawberries, and blueberries. This prep is simple and easy. First, scoop out the desired amount of peanut butter into individual containers (I usually make three at a time so the fruit doesn’t get all nasty in the yogurt over time), then scoop in the yogurt, and add all the delicious toppings and mix! This lunch pick-me-up is quick, yummy, and full of nutrients needed to get through the rest of the day, or until it’s time for dinner!

By 6 pm on a busy school day, nobody wants to cook. But, if you make this meal on a Sunday afternoon, you won’t have to dread that cooking time! Just three steps: boil any pasta of your choice (I always prefer rigatoni), then slice up some Trader Joe’s chicken sausage (again, I always prefer the spicy Italian sausage), and boil up some broccoli, toss that all together with some oil, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic, and onion powder. You’ve got yourself a sustainable, packed meal to enjoy for the week! This is my favorite meal to prepare for dinner. It never gets old! Plus, who could pass up Trader Joe’s chicken sausages?

Meal prep has helped me structure my days without having to worry about getting food on the table. Eating is fuel!