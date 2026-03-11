Five Home-Cooked Meals You’ll Love   

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes being in college and being extra far from home can be tough. I find myself craving my dad’s chicken enchiladas or even grilled cheese. So, if you are missing that feeling or just want to try something new, here are some easy and yummy home-cooked meals to try and love! Feel free to swap protein or even add things to it to make it your own.

1. Chicken Enchiladas

There’s nothing quite like cheesy, saucy enchiladas to bring comfort to your day. These are perfect for a weekend dinner or meal prep for the week ahead. You can make them your own by adding beans, peppers, or extra spices. Plus, they reheat beautifully, and leftovers are just as good as fresh!

Ingredients:

• Two cups cooked, shredded chicken

• Eight small tortillas

• One cup shredded cheese (cheddar or Mexican blend)

• One can (10 oz) enchilada sauce

• Optional: black beans, sautéed onions or peppers

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 375°F.

• Spread a small amount of enchilada sauce on the bottom of a baking dish.

• Fill each tortilla with chicken, beans, and veggies if preferred. Roll and place seam-side down in the dish.

• Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the top and sprinkle with cheese.

• Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

2. Lasagna Soup

Lasagna in a bowl? This soup has all the cheesy, meaty flavors of traditional lasagna without the long bake time. It’s warm, hearty, and perfect for chilly nights when you want something comforting. My best friend and roommate make this so well! So, shout out to Jackie for making this for us when we need it!

Ingredients:

• One pound of ground beef or turkey

• One small onion, diced

• Three cloves of garlic, minced

• One can (28 oz) crushed tomatoes

• Four cups of chicken or vegetable broth

• One tablespoon of Italian seasoning

• Four to six lasagna noodles, broken into pieces

• One cup of ricotta or shredded mozzarella cheese

• Fresh basil, for garnish

Instructions:

• In a large pot, sauté onion and garlic until soft. Add ground meat and cook until browned.

• Stir in crushed tomatoes, broth, and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil.

• Add broken lasagna noodles and simmer for ten to twelve minutes until noodles are cooked.

• Serve with a scoop of ricotta or sprinkle mozzarella on top. Garnish with fresh basil.

3. Salmon with Rice and Veggies

This meal is light but satisfying, packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats. It’s a simple way to get a balanced dinner on the table without a ton of effort. Roasting the salmon in the oven keeps it flavorful and moist. Pairing it with rice and vegetables makes it a complete, nutritious meal.

Ingredients:

• Two salmon fillets

• One cup of rice (white, brown, or jasmine)

• Two cups of mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, bell peppers)

• Olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place salmon on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon. Bake for twelve to fifteen minutes.

• Cook rice according to package instructions.

• Steam or sauté vegetables in olive oil until tender.

• Serve salmon over rice with a side of veggies.

4. Breakfast for Dinner

Breakfast for dinner is one of my favorite quick fixes for busy nights. Eggs, toast, pancakes, or avocado toast all work and can be dressed up however you like. It’s fun, nostalgic, and reminds you of home. Add bacon, fruit, or sausage, and suddenly you’ve got a complete, satisfying meal.

Ingredients:

• Two eggs per person

• Two slices of bread per person

• Optional: bacon, sausage, avocado, fruit

Instructions:

• Scramble, fry, or make an omelet with eggs.

• Toast bread for classic toast or make pancakes if you’re feeling fancy.

• Add toppings like avocado, fruit, or cooked bacon/sausage.

• Plate it all together and enjoy your “breakfast-for-dinner” feast!

5. Hearty Salad

Salads aren’t just for boring lunches; this one is packed with flavor, crunch, and protein. Add whatever you love: chicken, eggs, nuts, or roasted veggies. It’s refreshing, filling, and perfect when you want something light but satisfying. Bonus: it’s a great way to use leftover proteins or veggies from other meals.

Ingredients:

• Mixed greens (spinach, arugula, or romaine)

• One cup cooked protein (chicken, tofu, or beans)

• One cup chopped vegetables (tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers)

• One-fourth cup nuts or seeds (optional)

• Dressing of your choice

Instructions:

• Combine greens, vegetables, and protein in a large bowl.

• Sprinkle with nuts or seeds if desired.

• Drizzle with your favorite dressing and toss.