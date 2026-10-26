A College Girl’s Realistic Wellness Routine 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The alarm goes off, and for ten minutes I lie in bed, dreading the day ahead. My 9:30 class starts in 50 minutes, and half of that time I spend scrolling through TikTok, seeing college girls’ “Day in my Life” videos. Green Smoothies and five a.m. Pilates classes flood my screen, and wellness starts to feel completely unattainable. It starts to feel like yet another assignment I have procrastinated.

However, college wellness doesn’t need to feel like that. It also doesn’t mean waking up at five a.m. for the college girls who prioritize sleep, much like me. Sometimes taking care of yourself is much simpler. It can be anything from getting a meal before class to spending 10 minutes in the morning calling your parents. For college girls, a realistic wellness routine isn’t about doing everything you see online but rather finding small habits that fit into your everyday life.

As a psychology student who has two jobs and is involved on campus, time alone is very important. I like to start my day by waking up an hour before class and spending 10-15 minutes reading on my kindle. These few minutes by myself allow me to sit in silence and think positively about the day ahead of me before getting ready. I have also found that while I enjoy silence, I also enjoy mornings where I am able to laugh with my roommates before class begins. I have noticed that my day starts better when I am laughing rather than feeling negative and stressed.

While I am not an eat-before-class type of girl, after class I like to grab a bagel and coffee from the Zaros on campus before my next classes. I also try to meet up with friends at the dining hall when our schedules align, which is unfortunately not very common for us. After I’m done with classes for the day, I will spend some time doing homework or reading emails. I find that this is the best time for me to focus, as I am typically alone because my roommates are still in class. I like to limit my time to an hour or two; that way I’m not completely drained and can understand the material in front of me. However, after getting some homework out of the way, I can finally relax for the rest of the night.

To truly relax and practice mindfulness, I like to do something that gets my imagination flowing. I am a very crafty person, so I love picking up new hobbies when I have free time. I am really interested in coloring right now, and I love doing it while watching movies. Preferably a scary movie since it is that time of year.

Another thing I enjoy doing is going to dinner with my roommates. I love talking about our days and having a hot meal in the dining hall together. Sometimes just talking to another person about my day, whether it was good or bad, can help me de-stress.

I have found that a shower can also calm the nervous system. Whenever I get upset or frustrated, a warm shower calms me down and allows me to relax. I typically take my shower right before I go to bed, so I have associated a shower with getting ready to sleep. This habit has proven very useful to me and happens subconsciously.

At the end of the day, I realized that practicing wellness does not have to be another thing on my to-do list. It does not have to be a green smoothie at six a.m. or a subway ride to Blank Street before classes. For me, wellness is much simpler. Wellness is laughing with my roommates, reading for 15 minutes, or even drinking a glass of water before going to bed.

College can be a difficult time, and some days are going to feel longer than others. Whether you were productive or not. However, taking care of yourself doesn’t need to mean having a perfect routine. Taking care of yourself can simply mean paying attention to what you need that day. Sometimes I need to call my mom for advice, and other times I need to meet up with friends and talk about my day. The best routine is the routine you curate for yourself. The routine that fits into your life and makes taking care of yourself feel like a need as opposed to a want (because it is a NEED)!