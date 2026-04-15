2026 Spring Styles to Add to Your Capsule Wardrobe 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Need some fashion inspo on what to get for yourself this spring? Here are my top six pieces that I’ve been loving, wanting, and wearing all the time, and I think you should add to your closet too.

Dark Navy Jeans:

First, a good pair of jeans is essential. I’m talking about a nice dark navy-blue pair. These are literally my go-to for any occasion. You can dress them up or dress them down with sneakers. I love them because they go with anything and are super classic and timeless. My favorite pair is from “Uniqlo,” and they fit so well. I recommend visiting because they offer great jeans at a good price and of really high quality. Plus, you can even get them hemmed in-store for around five dollars.

Jacket:

Another essential style piece to add to your closet is a really cute jacket, like a trench coat or suede coat. Having a nice jacket can elevate your whole look, even if you’re just running errands. I am currently on the hunt for a really cute trench jacket (specifically a cropped one). I’ve been seeing so many girls wearing trench coats lately, and it looks super cute. It seriously makes your outfit look ten times better and makes you feel so put together.

Cardigans:

Another piece that I love is cardigans, they are my ride or die. They’re so cute to pair with jeans, and they make an outfit look super casual but still put together in a nice, effortless way. You can throw it over your shoulders, let it hang off a little, or button it up slightly with a cute white tank underneath (or any color you like). I’ve been loving colorful cardigans too. I have this gray one from “TJ Maxx” that I’m obsessed with, and I always pair it with my dark navy jeans and a tank top. I’ve also been loving red and yellow cardigans. They kind of give Carolyn Bessette vibes when I wear one. You can find affordable cardigans anywhere, such as “Amazon,” “TJ Maxx,” “Marshalls,” and “Zara.”

Tote Bag:

Another must-have is a big bag, specifically a tote bag. I’ve been loving how big tote bags look lately. I recently got a tote from “JW PEI,” and I’m obsessed with it. I’m a very type B person, so I used to just shove everything into a tiny purse and could never find or fit anything. Getting a tote bag was honestly necessary. I can actually find my stuff now, even though I still throw everything in there. It’s super easy to carry, doesn’t fall off my shoulder, and looks so good with any outfit. If you’re on a budget, “Amazon” is definitely your best option. You can find cute tote bags for under 50 dollars. But if you want to splurge a little, the one I got is called the “Nila Tote” from “JW PEI,” and I have it in brown.

Boots:

Another must-have piece is a pair of kitten heel boots. I know boots are an every-year thing, but they’re especially worth adding to your collection right now because they look amazing with everything. A pointy, skinny heel really elevates your look and makes you feel so confident. I got mine from “Dolce Vita,” and they’re actually super comfortable, which is rare. I also recently got a pair of booties from “Amazon,” which are great if you want a more affordable option.

Belt:

Lastly, a belt is such an underrated statement piece. For the longest time, I never wore belts because I thought they were annoying and too much work, but recently I’ve been getting into them, and I love them. You can get a chunky one or a skinny one, in gold or silver, and it really makes your outfit pop. I got one from “Aritzia,” and it looks so cute with everything. You can wear a belt with jeans or even a skirt, and it just pulls your whole look together.

Overall, here are just a few good staples that you can add to your closet. Buy things that will make you feel the most comfortable and confident all spring long!