The Post Valentines Day Glow Up: Focusing on Self Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Feb. 14 is a time to celebrate those we cherish, often with flowers, chocolates, and heartfelt gestures. But the love we show others should also be directed inward—which is why now is the perfect time for a post-Valentine’s self-love glow-up. Prioritizing yourself isn’t just about indulging in small treats; it’s about creating a mindset of confidence, care, and self-appreciation that extends beyond just one day. Here’s how to make yourself your own Valentine year-round.

Set Goals That Make YOU Excited

There’s no better time than now to focus on personal growth. Instead of waiting for a major life change, create small, achievable goals that spark joy. The key is to set goals that are meaningful to you—not just ones that seem impressive on paper or are based on societal expectations.

Have you always wanted to take up cooking? Learn a new language or try hiking? Don’t be afraid to try these things in doses, by creating small and reasonable goals along the way. Make sure these goals align with your happiness, not just productivity. It is so easy to check boxes in our lives, but slow down and enjoy these learning experiences you set for yourself. Growth isn’t just about reaching the finish line—it’s about enjoying the journey.

Surround Yourself With Positive Energy

Self-Love also means protecting your peace. Take an inventory of the people around you– how do they lift you up or do they bring you down? If that person drags you down, it may be time to set some boundaries. It is crucial to loving yourself that you surround yourself with people who inspire and appreciate you, and seek out influences who help you grow.

When you scroll through Instagram– what kind of accounts are you viewing? If something you are viewing makes you feel inadequate or insecure, remove it from your feed and replace it with something uplifting. Social media is a powerful tool but when used incorrectly, it can destroy your self love.

Romanticize Your Own Life

Who says grand gestures are just for couples? Start romanticizing your daily routine by appreciating the smaller things. Whether it’s making your morning coffee a cafe experience or lighting a candle while studying, small intentions can make everyday life feel special.

Take time to slow down and appreciate simple pleasures. Instead of rushing through your day, be present—savor your meals and enjoy the breeze when walking to class. By treating your everyday experiences with care and intention, you turn even the most mundane moments into acts of self-love.

Self-love isn’t a one-day event—it’s a lifelong relationship with yourself. The more you invest in your well-being, confidence, and happiness, the more you’ll learn to love yourself. So go ahead, romanticize your life, treat yourself, and remember: You are your own greatest love story.