Why Reading Matters More Than Ever in a World of Scrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s day and age, it is very easy to be tempted to just scroll on one’s phone instead of picking up a book. This is indicated by statistics surrounding the current climate and habits of reading in America. In a February 2024 poll, it was found that while 80% of Americans watched streaming services, used social media, or consumed short-form content in the past month, only 51% of Americans had read a book. Additionally, a December 2025 poll showed that 40% of Americans had read zero books that year. As an English major studying to be a teacher, these statistics are alarming. I believe that reading is essential, even more so in a culture that prioritizes the instant gratification of short form content.

Reading actually has some practical health benefits. It involves several parts of the brain at once and this helps with cognitive function. Engaging in the habit of reading is a good way to help prevent cognitive decline, protecting the ability to remember, reason, learn, and pay attention. In one study frequent reading was found to be associated with a reduced risk for cognitive decline across all education levels. In addition to boosting cognitive abilities, reading also reduces stress. In studies, it has been shown to have both an immediate and positive impact on mood and emotions. It also boosted memory and cognitive consolidation, which is how short-term memories become long-term memories. So when someone dismisses reading as silly, you can let them know that it is actually strengthening and training your brain.

Reading also builds critical thinking. As you read and read more, you begin to create a web of information that you can begin to synthesize. You learn how to question what is before you when you are presented with unreliable narrators, debatable decisions, and moral and ethical arguments. Even if you do not realize it, just reading and thinking about these elements of books, you grow in your abilities to analyze information and sources, critique what you are presented with, and reason on layered and complex issues. This information serves you well on a personal, professional, and civic level.

One of the most important things that reading helps with is developing empathy and recognition. My favorite way to look at books is through the lens of “windows, mirrors, and sliding glass doors,” a term coined by multicultural education scholar Rudine Sims Bishop. Books that are windows allow you to look into another’s life through the story. A mirror is a book that reflects your own life back to you. Sliding glass doors are books in which one can step into a world different from their own. Through reading, one can come to understand the perspectives of those different from them. This helps you approach situations in real life with more care and understanding. In addition, reading also provides forms of representation. Through literature, you can see yourself and know that you are not alone. There are others going through similar situations.

Now, even I will admit that I can gravitate towards my phone at times. It is often not easy to prioritize reading when devices and short form content are so easily accessible. However, I think that is also a big part of why reading is so essential. It forces you to take a break from the demands of the digital world and slow down. As a future English teacher, I will always champion the fact that reading is essential. It is a habit that we should strive to prioritize because it helps us to become better, kinder, and more thoughtful people.