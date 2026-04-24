The Real Way to Romanticize Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever feel like you are just going through the motions every day? You have the same routine and the same stress. You wake up and end the day at the same time. It’s easy to get stuck in this repeating cycle when life starts to feel busy and overwhelming.

The truth is, you don’t have to keep feeling like this, and your life doesn’t have to be extravagant to feel exciting and meaningful.

This “romanticizing your life” that people talk about on social media is not about having everything in life perfect and organized, but rather about the way you choose to experience every day. It is truly a mindset shift that can change ordinary days into something you are excited to wake up to do.

You will want to start with the small things, because, in reality, they can make a bigger difference than you may think. Turn on your favorite playlist while getting ready for the day, or even when you’re heading to class or driving to work. Open your blinds and crack open the windows to let fresh air in, light your favorite scented candle, or wake up just a little bit earlier to make sure you have time to order your favorite coffee. These small habits may seem insignificant, but they can set the tone for your entire day.

When you start treating these everyday routines like they are important, they begin to feel less and less like chores and more like intentional pieces of your life.

Now, let’s focus on your mindset. Instead of waking up and taking each task with “I have to do this,” try to think, “I get to do this!”

It may sound like a very simple change, but this small shift can change how you approach everyday responsibilities. You are not just stuck in the never-ending cycle of the same routine, but are instead building your life one small decision at a time. When you begin to view your day as something you are choosing to participate in, rather than being forced into, everything feels a bit lighter and more meaningful.

It is also important that you take yourself seriously, but not too seriously. Wear your favorite shirt and pair of jeans that you feel confident in, even if no one else notices. Take lots of pictures and allow yourself to enjoy your own company. Romanticizing your life isn’t just about keeping up a performance for those around you; it is more important to create a life that feels good for yourself. Confidence grows when you can stop waiting for others’ validation and begin to appreciate you for you.

Another major key piece of romanticizing your life is learning to appreciate those in-between moments. So often, we wait for big, upcoming events like vacations, achievements, and milestones to feel happy. However, in reality, life is full of those small, quiet moments: those late-night FaceTime calls with your friends, walking to class blasting your playlist through your headphones, or even sitting in a quiet space and reading a new book. When you can start to notice and learn to value those in-between moments, your life can begin to feel fuller without having to actually change anything on the outside.

Finally, you must remember that you are the main character in your life and your story, whether you can see it or not. Your life does not need to be like anyone else’s to be important. The goal here is not to achieve “perfection” but to achieve presence in life’s little moments. It is about fully experiencing your life as it happens and there is absolutely no need to rush through it or stay stuck in comparison with others. When you begin to romanticize your life, you are not shifting your circumstances but changing how deeply you live in them.