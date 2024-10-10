The Playlist I Used to Walk a 5K

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Two weekends ago, I walked my first ever 5k! I set a goal to work out more frequently earlier in the year, and after completing the race, I feel like I’m on the right path if I keep at it.

Before the race, I created a playlist called “Motivation” (with a flexing arm emoji, because why not!) that I planned on using for future 5ks and workouts. The race was the first listen, and not to brag…but it was incredible. The playlist got me through the 3.1 mile walk, and will continue to keep my energy high when I need it most. Here are a few of the songs on the playlist and why I love them!

I Am My Own Muse – Fall Out Boy

There are several Fall Out Boy songs on the playlist, but “I Am My Own Muse” was a song I heard while in the middle of the race. The pumping beat, great lyrics, and dramatic energy of the song provided me with the power I needed to get through a tough part of the course. I can’t say enough good things about their album So Much For Stardust – it’s one of my favorite albums of 2023. Another favorite song of mine on the album is “Flu Game”, which is also on the playlist!

There She Goes – Benson Boone

I became a huge fan of Benson Boone this year when his album Fireworks and Rollerblades was released. It’s been six months and it’s still on repeat. I have three Benson songs on the playlist, and one of my favorites on the album, “There She Goes”, is one of them. I’m highlighting it not just because it’s one of my favorites, but also, “there she goes!” She’s [I’m] doing the race!

Supermassive Black Hole – Muse

I fully believe this song is one of the best hype songs. The lyrics definitely don’t scream hype, but that guitar sure does help!! I’m a huge fan of Muse. “Supermassive Black Hole” is one of my favorite songs, not just of theirs, but of all time. Every time I hear it, I have a bright smile on my face and I feel like I can take on the world.

The Man – The Killers

Who wouldn’t want to feel like the main character? Another band I’m a huge fan of is The Killers. A lot of people know them for their song “Mr. Brightside”, and yes, that song is a bop! However, give their discography a chance because they definitely never let me down once! They have lots of other amazing songs, including “The Man”. Every time I hear it, I feel empowered.

Die With A Smile – Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga

I love mainstream pop, even if that isn’t completely proven true by the songs in this playlist! The songs that I pick for this playlist have to give me an adrenaline rush. When I first heard the current massive hit “Die With A Smile”, I fell in love with it instantly. I rarely love songs the first listen, but this song was different. I love how dramatic it sounds – a lot of my favorite songs are in the dramatic pop genre. Another current song that’s played on top 40 radio that I have in the playlist is “The Emptiness Machine” by Linkin Park, which was also love at first listen.

Power – Little Mix

Of course, I have to have some girl Power (ha) in my playlist. This song is everything. “Power” has motivational lyrics and a dramatic feel to it that can Power (ha, again) me through anything. When listening to it, I really feel like I have all the control. Hearing it during the race towards the middle brought me the motivation I needed in that moment to push (not saying power again, haha) through.

I’ve listened to the playlist during the race and other workouts since then, and I absolutely love how it came together. If you’re walking, running, weightlifting, dancing (something I love to do in my free time!), or just any type of workout, check out my playlist to, hopefully guarantee, feeling motivated and powerful! I will be adding to it periodically if other songs catch my attention in the future, so expect some eventual changes!