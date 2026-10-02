What Mariam and Laila Taught Me About Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I could choose one book to read every single day for the rest of my life, I think I would choose A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini. Not because it is an easy book to return to. In fact, it is almost the opposite. It is painful, sometimes unbearably so, and every time I read it, I find myself grieving for people who are fictional but somehow feel more real than many people I have met. But there are books you read once and remember, and then there are books that quietly change the way you look at the world. A Thousand Splendid Suns is the latter for me.

The first thing that stays with me is the way the book understands women. Mariam and Laila come from completely different worlds, separated by age, circumstance, education, and upbringing, and yet their lives eventually become intertwined in a way neither of them could have predicted. Their relationship begins with resentment, suspicion, and distance. They are not immediately friends. They are not even particularly kind to each other. But slowly, almost imperceptibly, they become each other’s safest place in a world that keeps taking safety away from them.

That is what I love about the book most – its understanding that love does not always arrive beautifully. Sometimes it arrives through survival. Sometimes it looks like sharing food. Sometimes it is standing beside someone when they are terrified. Sometimes it is simply knowing that if everything else disappears, there is still one person who will not leave you alone in it.

Mariam’s story especially stays with me. She begins the novel carrying the weight of being unwanted, of being made to feel like a mistake before she is even old enough to understand what that means. Her life is shaped by other people’s decisions, and yet she develops this extraordinary capacity for love. What makes her story devastating is not just what happens to her, but how much she continues to give despite everything she has been denied.

Laila, meanwhile, represents something different. She grows up believing that her life can be larger. She is educated. She has ambitions. She has a father who tells her that she can become whoever she wants to be. And then history, violence, and circumstance slowly dismantle that certainty. Her story reminds me that privilege and hope can be fragile, and that sometimes the world changes around you before you have the chance to understand what is happening.

Reading about both of them makes me think about how much of a person’s life is shaped by circumstances they never chose. We often talk about resilience as though it is a personality trait, something admirable and almost glamorous. But this book makes resilience feel much more complicated. Sometimes resilience is simply continuing to wake up. Sometimes it is making breakfast. Sometimes it is protecting another person when you have nothing left to protect yourself with.

I think I would read A Thousand Splendid Suns every day because every time I return to it, I notice something different. The first time, I was overwhelmed by the story. The second time, I noticed the relationships. Later, I started paying attention to the smaller things – the choices characters make, the ways people communicate without saying what they mean, the moments where kindness appears in places you wouldn’t expect it.

It is also a book about home, although home in this story is rarely simple. Kabul is not just a setting. It becomes memory, loss, belonging, destruction, and hope all at once. The characters carry home inside themselves even when the physical place around them becomes unrecognizable. That idea has stayed with me, especially as someone who has experienced what it feels like to leave one home and build another somewhere else. Home is not always the place you were born. Sometimes it becomes the person sitting beside you. Sometimes it is a familiar voice. Sometimes it is a memory you refuse to let disappear.

And then there is the writing itself. Hosseini has this ability to make ordinary details devastating. A room, a meal, a piece of clothing, a conversation – suddenly it carries the weight of an entire life. Nothing feels entirely separate from everything else. Small decisions become enormous. People become memories before you are ready for them to.

Perhaps that is why I would keep returning to this book. Not because I want to relive its sadness, but because it reminds me to pay attention. To people. To the stories behind them and the circumstances that shaped them.

To the quiet ways people love each other.

There is a line near the end of the novel about Mariam being remembered, and I think that is what I would want from a book I read every day – not just entertainment, but remembrance. A reminder that people whose lives look distant from ours can still leave fingerprints on the way we understand the world.

A Thousand Splendid Suns is not a comforting book in the traditional sense. It doesn’t make pain disappear. It doesn’t promise that everything will be fair. But it offers me something I value more than comfort – perspective.

It reminds me that even in lives marked by unimaginable suffering, there can still be friendship, sacrifice, tenderness, humour, motherhood, hope, and love.

And maybe that is why I would read it every day.

Because every time I open it, I am reminded that a life does not have to be easy to be beautiful.

Sometimes, the most beautiful stories are the ones that teach us how fiercely people can love each other in the middle of everything trying to take that love away.