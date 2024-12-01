The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter.

College life is often an uncharted territory of never-ending assignments, exams, and social commitments. Along the way, a college student would master the skill of pulling all-nighters and surviving off of coffee. However, there is a hidden power-up that is often unspoken of but is essential for survival: the sacred college nap.

It’s the middle of the day, your energy bar is at an all-time low, your daily dose of health potions (coffee) has run dry, and a boss battle of a 3-hour class stands ahead of you. What happens now? This is when the hidden skill comes into play. You retreat to the nearest healing station; the RH, a library corner, or even an empty classroom. Here, the ultimate recharge would initiate, reenergizing the student for the day.

The sacred college nap is far more than just a simple recharge, it’s a retreat from the relentless grind of student life and a stealthy maneuver to outwit exhaustion. Amidst the chaos of assignments, group projects, exams, and social pressures, the nap offers an escape to regain focus and strength. For a brief moment, the student would escape to a sanctuary where the demands of the outside world, like an impending lecture or an unyielding assignment, would fade into the background. The student and their weary energy bar would begin to replenish, pixel by pixel, with the magic of the nap. This temporary escape is not a luxury nor is it a sign of laziness, but a strategic retreat, a vital skill in the student’s arsenal that restores balance to the game of college life.

However, the weary student must wield this power with utmost caution. Some even take precautionary measures as required, an alarm or even a fellow kindred spirit to summon them back from the depths of dreamland and rouse them before the consequence of missed attendance strikes. The mastery of this skill requires strategy and planning or else one may fall prey to the consequences of this seemingly harmless recharge. Despite flawless execution and precaution, the art of the college nap requires a delicate balance. A too short of a nap would risk waking up more exhausted than when you began, leaving you vulnerable to the next wave of challenges. Whereas too long of a nap would steal precious hours from the day and leave you with nothing but a foggy memory of what could have been a productive day. But, when timed just right, this skill helps transform the student into a force to be reckoned with. The mental fog would be lifted and the once dangerously low energy bar would be replenished just enough to get through the day.

After this recharge, the student would move forward, not as a player scrambling to stay afloat, but as someone with newfound clarity and their senses sharpened. The sacred nap, in its unassuming yet powerful way, becomes the secret weapon of the student’s success, a hidden power-up that makes all the difference in the relentless journey of college. But beware, mastering this skill isn’t as simple as pressing pause. It’s an art, a science, and occasionally, a gamble.